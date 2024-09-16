Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,840 in the last 365 days.

DWR hosting an additional bat viewing event this fall in Moab

Details

Salt Lake City — If you missed the two Utah Division of Wildlife Resources bat viewing events earlier this year and still want the opportunity to see these remarkable animals up close, you have another opportunity with an upcoming event in Moab.

Utah is home to 18 confirmed bat species. Bats are unique in that they are the only mammals capable of true flight. They live throughout the state and can be abundant wherever they can find food, shelter and water. Utah's bats feed exclusively on insects.

While southern Utah has the greatest diversity of bat species, DWR biologists conduct surveys statewide to learn more about the different species, where they are located throughout Utah and how their populations are doing.

During these surveys, biologists use special nets — often placed near the water — to snare bats as they swoop down to eat insects. The biologists then quickly detangle the bats from the nets, identify the species, gather other health information and release the bats back into the wild. At the upcoming event, members of the public will have the opportunity to take a close look at the bats before they are released.

The event will be held Thursday, September 19 from 7-11 p.m. near the La Sal Mountains south of Moab. Attendees will hear an informative outdoor presentation about bats. Then, they will go to the area where the netting survey will take place and will have a chance to see bats up close. Participants will be required to wear an N95 mask when near the bats to help prevent health concerns to the bats. Masks will be provided or participants can bring their own. Participants should bring weather-appropriate clothing, a camp chair, and small flashlight or headlamp because it will be very dark.

While the event is free, participants are encouraged to register in advance on Eventbrite, as the event is weather-dependent.

"The event will provide a unique opportunity for people to learn about and view these amazing animals up close," DWR Southeastern Region Outreach Manager Brandon Behling said.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DWR hosting an additional bat viewing event this fall in Moab

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more