DWR hosting an additional bat viewing event this fall in Moab

Salt Lake City — If you missed the two Utah Division of Wildlife Resources bat viewing events earlier this year and still want the opportunity to see these remarkable animals up close, you have another opportunity with an upcoming event in Moab.

Utah is home to 18 confirmed bat species. Bats are unique in that they are the only mammals capable of true flight. They live throughout the state and can be abundant wherever they can find food, shelter and water. Utah's bats feed exclusively on insects.

While southern Utah has the greatest diversity of bat species, DWR biologists conduct surveys statewide to learn more about the different species, where they are located throughout Utah and how their populations are doing.

During these surveys, biologists use special nets — often placed near the water — to snare bats as they swoop down to eat insects. The biologists then quickly detangle the bats from the nets, identify the species, gather other health information and release the bats back into the wild. At the upcoming event, members of the public will have the opportunity to take a close look at the bats before they are released.

The event will be held Thursday, September 19 from 7-11 p.m. near the La Sal Mountains south of Moab. Attendees will hear an informative outdoor presentation about bats. Then, they will go to the area where the netting survey will take place and will have a chance to see bats up close. Participants will be required to wear an N95 mask when near the bats to help prevent health concerns to the bats. Masks will be provided or participants can bring their own. Participants should bring weather-appropriate clothing, a camp chair, and small flashlight or headlamp because it will be very dark.

While the event is free, participants are encouraged to register in advance on Eventbrite, as the event is weather-dependent.

"The event will provide a unique opportunity for people to learn about and view these amazing animals up close," DWR Southeastern Region Outreach Manager Brandon Behling said.