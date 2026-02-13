Latest avian flu outbreak impacting wild birds throughout Utah

Salt Lake City — Multiple waves of highly pathogenic avian influenza have affected Utah’s wild bird populations since the first case of the latest outbreak was confirmed in April 2022. Now, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has confirmed that the virus has again been detected in wild birds around the Great Salt Lake and in several other counties throughout Utah, in the latest uptick of the ongoing outbreak.

The current outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been ongoing in the U.S. since 2022, but the disease typically spreads more during the spring and fall bird migrations.

“We saw a lull in new avian flu cases in wild birds from March 2025 to September 2025, but in the last few months, we have seen another uptick in new cases across Utah,” DWR Veterinarian Ginger Stout said.

Since October, 49 wild bird carcasses collected from across Utah have been submitted for disease testing and tested positive for avian influenza. The birds most impacted by the latest influx of avian flu cases are:

Eared grebes in Box Elder, Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele and Weber counties

California gulls in Salt Lake County

Canada geese in Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Iron, Sevier, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Washington and Weber counties

Ducks in Box Elder and Davis counties

Great horned owls in Box Elder, Davis, Summit and Weber counties

Hawks in Box Elder, Davis and Weber Counties

Swans in Cache and Salt Lake counties

Turkey vultures in Box Elder and Weber counties

DWR biologists estimate that roughly 50,000 eared grebes and 250 California gulls have died along the south arm of the Great Salt Lake during this latest influx of avian influenza (although only a few carcasses were disease tested).

“Roughly 4 million eared grebes migrate through the Great Salt Lake each year, so the birds lost to avian influenza in this recent wave should not have a significant impact on the overall population,” DWR Great Salt Lake Ecosystem Program Wildlife Biologist John Neill said. “Eared grebes typically use the Great Salt Lake as a rest area during their winter migrations to eat brine shrimp, fatten up and molt before they continue their southern migration. Although we occasionally see eared grebes remaining on the lake into January, the many thousands that are still here is somewhat unusual. The warmer lake temperatures are helping brine shrimp persist longer into the winter, and because they’re the primary food source for eared grebes, that’s likely why the birds are still here. Dead birds may continue to wash ashore in the coming months.”

Since 2022, 242 wild birds, one mountain lion, some skunks and three red foxes have tested positive for avian flu in Utah. The virus has been confirmed in 19 counties in Utah since 2022.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses are very contagious among wild birds and can cause rapid and high mortality in domestic birds, such as chickens, turkeys and domestic ducks. Typically, these viruses only occasionally kill wild birds, but this strain is more pathogenic and has been killing more wild birds.

The most common wild birds impacted by the virus are typically waterfowl, shorebirds, raptors and scavengers (which include birds like hawks, owls, and vultures). There are usually few symptoms in waterfowl and shorebirds, but the virus can kill raptors and scavengers quickly. The virus is spread among birds through nasal and oral discharge, as well as fecal droppings. It can be spread to backyard poultry and domestic birds through contaminated shoes or vehicles.

Songbirds are not typically affected by avian flu, due to low risk of contact with infected birds. People shouldn’t have to remove their bird feeders unless they also have backyard chickens, domestic ducks or wild waterfowl on their property. However, if you have a bird feeder or birdbath, you should clean it regularly.

“The outbreak is still ongoing, so we are still advising anyone who finds a group of five or more dead waterfowl or shorebirds — or any individual dead scavengers or raptors — to report it to the nearest DWR office. Make sure you don’t touch the birds or pick them up,” Stout said. “Report it to us, and we will come collect them for testing. We are continuing to monitor this virus in wild bird populations. This particular strain is affecting more wild birds and is more widespread than the last outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the U.S.”

The previous outbreak of avian flu in the U.S. occurred in 2014–15, when highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza were detected in wild birds of the Pacific, Central and Mississippi flyways. During that outbreak, the virus was only detected in two healthy ducks in Utah.

For more information about the current avian flu outbreak in wild birds, visit the DWR website. You can also view all the latest cases of avian flu in wild animals on the DWR website.

To report any symptoms of avian flu in domestic birds, contact the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. For information about possible human health impacts, visit the Utah Department of Human Services website.