Shaq's Bass All Stars Festival returns to Texas - Offers Promo Code RAVEPLUG

shaq's bass all stars

The Best Promo Code to use on Shaq's Bass All Stars Festival is RAVEPLUG” — RAVEPLUG

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival, hosted by Shaquille O’Neal, is set to return to Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas, on November 16, 2024. The festival, known for its focus on bass-heavy electronic music, will feature performances from a diverse lineup of artists across two stages.

This year’s lineup includes prominent names from the bass music scene, including Dion Timmer, Dirt Monkey, Eptic, Space Laces, and more. Headlining the event is DIESEL, the DJ alias of Shaquille O’Neal, alongside other major acts such as NGHTMRE, Dimension, and Peekaboo. The festival continues to grow following its inaugural event, which attracted 15,000 fans last year.

Ticket Information:

Attendees can use the promo code RAVEPLUG during checkout for discounted ticket prices. The event will be held at Panther Island Pavilion, a well-known outdoor venue in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, providing a scenic backdrop for the festival.

Doors open at 4:30 PM, and the event is restricted to individuals 18 years and older.

About Shaquille O’Neal (DIESEL):

Shaquille O’Neal, known internationally for his basketball career, has transitioned into a successful DJ under the name DIESEL. His passion for electronic dance music and bass-heavy beats has led to his involvement in some of the world’s largest EDM festivals, including Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza. Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival is an extension of his dedication to music and showcases his evolving role in the bass music scene.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival website.

Legal Disclaimer:

