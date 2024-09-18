Cloudian Appoints Mike Canavan as Worldwide Vice President of Sales

Mike Canavan, WW VP Sales at Cloudian

Mike will oversee Cloudian’s global sales strategy, driving revenue growth, customer engagement, and leading all field operations across the WW sales team.

As we accelerate our growth in AI-ready data management, Mike’s expertise in driving global sales and his proven success across technology sectors make him the perfect fit to lead our sales strategy.” — Michael Tso, CEO of Cloudian

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudian, the global leader in secure S3-compatible AI data lake platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Canavan as Worldwide Vice President of Sales. In this key leadership position, Mike will oversee Cloudian’s global sales strategy, driving revenue growth, customer engagement, and leading all field operations across the worldwide sales team.

Mike brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in global sales leadership. Prior to joining Cloudian, Mike served as Global Vice President of Sales for the Emerging Solutions Business at Hitachi Vantara, where he was instrumental in driving sales strategy and revenue growth for innovative technologies. Additionally, Mike led global sales for Pure Storage’s FlashBlade business, significantly expanding its market share and revenue.

Most recently, Mike headed Americas sales at Model9, a cloud-based data management company, where his leadership drove substantial growth, ultimately leading to the company’s acquisition by BMC.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the Cloudian team,” said Michael Tso, CEO of Cloudian. “As we accelerate our growth in AI-ready data management, Mike’s deep expertise in driving global sales and his proven success across various technology sectors make him the perfect fit to lead our sales strategy. With Mike at the helm, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for our AI storage solutions and to further strengthen our position as a leader in AI data management.”

"I am thrilled to join Cloudian at such an exciting and transformative time for the company," said Mike Canavan, Worldwide Vice President of Sales. "With AI and machine learning now driving innovation across industries, Cloudian’s AI-optimized storage solutions are perfectly positioned to help our customers unlock the full potential of their data and accelerate their progress on the AI journey."

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the leader in secure, S3-compatible AI data lake platforms. With military-grade security, limitless scale, and seamless cloud integration, Cloudian delivers plug-and-play interoperability with AI tools such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, Kafka, Arrow and more. Our software-defined, on-premises solutions let users simplify and accelerate AI workflows, meet data sovereignty requirements, and cut costs by consolidating information to a single, cloud-like environment. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and in the cloud, for both traditional and modern applications. Learn more at cloudian.com.¬¬

