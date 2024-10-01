Forbidden Love, Tested Loyalties, and Family Drama: Rossana Snee's New Novel Explodes with Conflict

Papi, Por Favor! by Rossana Snee

Sixteen-year-old Madison, held back by her overprotective Papi, finds herself secretly falling for new student Ben, but lies about her feelings soon unravel.

Ben and I were an equation with one answer: zero! I couldn’t defy Papi’s wishes; he wouldn’t be reasonable. My mind searched for solutions, but the conclusion remained: I had to let Ben go.” — Madison Michaels from "Papi, Por Favor!" by Rossana Snee

LAKEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sixteen-year-old Madison Michaels has never ventured into the realm of love, a fact she finds perfectly acceptable. Raised under the vigilant eye of her exceedingly protective father, Pablo Pérez, Madison’s world adheres strictly to Rule #4: Stay Away from Boys! However, the arrival of Ben Warren, a charming newcomer in Madison’s English class, shatters her resolve with his charisma and benevolence, swiftly captivating her heart.Regrettably, Madison’s newfound emotions must remain concealed, a clandestine relationship shielded from her adoptive twin sisters, Caro and Tina, her friend, Nina Abbott—who harbors her own affection for Ben—and her closest companions, Elena Mercado and Mari Rosales, particularly the skeptical Mari who perceives Ben as a troublemaker best avoided.As Madison’s attachment to Ben deepens, so too do her fabrications. Yet, akin to a cork bobbing to the surface, lies inevitably emerge, laying bare Madison’s intricate web of deceit to all involved, including Nina, whose infatuation with PRIDE AND PREJUDICE leads her to envision Ben as her “Mr. Darcy” and Madison as her newfound adversary. Madison understands she should not succumb to love. Madison comprehends she cannot pursue a relationship with Ben. Madison knows better, yet her heart refuses to heed reason.The book is available for purchase at major retailers and online platforms like Amazon , Barnes and Noble, Kobo, BAM, and many more.Please contact us for further information, to arrange an interview with Rossana Snee, or to request a review copy.

Papi, Por Favor by Rossana Snee on Spotlight with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.