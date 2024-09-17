The 2024 Diwali Play Date Is Coming to New Jersey

Modi Toys, Laxmi, and HAVA will host an immersive Diwali party for families during the Hindu Festival of Lights

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate the magic and merriment of Diwali at the third annual Diwali Play Date on Saturday, September 28th from 12-4pm, hosted by New Jersey-based Modi Toys, a pioneer in children’s brand of modern toys and books rooted in ancient Hindu culture. Together with established U.S. based South Asian food brand, Laxmi, and multicultural children’s community brand, HAVA, they will transform the Park Villa in South Plainfield into a Diwali wonderland.

Parents looking to mark the beginning of the Hindu New Year with their children and share their culture, or simply inspire them to learn about Diwali, can expect to rekindle the spark they once felt as a kid during the holidays at this Diwali Play Date. The family-friendly event will provide hands-on parent-and-me activities to experience Diwali traditionally with a modern flair. Children will decorate a massive communal rangoli, make dough diyas, get mehndi done, and will enjoy countless “Instagrammable moments” and memories.

“Thanks to Laxmi’s generous support, we’re able to bring this event to more families than ever before,” said Avani Modi Sarkar, co-founder of Modi Toys. “Just as Laxmi aims to help Indian Americans stay connected to their roots through their easy-to-cook meals, fresh spices and ingredients, at Modi Toys, our mission is similar. We’re helping families spark a connection to our culture through purposeful play. Laxmi’s products have been a staple in our kitchen for decades, and I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with such an iconic brand.”

“With a name like Laxmi, it’s only fitting that we support such a heartfelt family-friendly event for Diwali, which of course, honors Goddess Laxmi,” said Amprapali Soni, COO of House of Spices India. “What our company has been doing through food, Modi Toys is achieving through play. Whether families are passing down traditional recipes or ancient folklores, there’s a deep-rooted desire within our Indian community to preserve our rich heritage. We’re proud to partner with young, emerging brands like Modi Toys and HAVA for the Diwali Play Date, and have families revel in the magic of the food, fireworks, and festivities of the holiday.”

A large communal rangoli will be created with a beautiful spread of Basmati rice and colorful lentils, courtesy of Laxmi, for kids to fill in. There will also be a story time featuring books by Modi Toys, Lovevery, and A Kids Co., a chaat-making workshop led by Priya Krishna, a renowned Indian cookbook author and New York Times journalist, a dance workshop, and other activities to keep the kids immersed and engaged.

About Modi Toys

Modi Toys is an award-winning brand of children’s toys and books, rooted in Hindu faith and South Asian culture. The company helps people of all ages stay connected to their Indian roots with our modern twist on ancient values and is on a mission to create representative and meaningful toys that diversify playrooms and bookshelves and inspire all generations of South Asians to take pride in their faith and dual identities. Since launching in 2018, Modi Toys products have captured the hearts and minds of celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and over 30,000 families from across 31 countries. For more information, visit www.moditoys.com.

About Laxmi

Laxmi is the number one South Asian Food brand. Laxmi has become the symbol of authentic quality, ensured by each of its 200+ employees across 12 distribution centers throughout North America. Renowned for its wide reach and a steady supply of great-tasting ethnic foods, Laxmi, from House of Spices, is synonymous with delivering products that stand for Quality, Purity and Everyday Value to South Asian consumers. The brand offers a wide range of authentic South Asian foods in the ambient and frozen categories. Today, Laxmi strives to cater to the ever-evolving needs of its consumer base by matching changing food habits with newly launched value-added product ranges. For more information, visit www.laxmihos.com.

About HAVA

At HAVA, we believe that celebrating diverse fashion within a child's wardrobe can inspire values like curiosity and appreciation for other cultures! Established in 2018, the Los Angeles based company specializes in wholesale kids apparel products. For more information, visit www.instagram.com/havaworld.

