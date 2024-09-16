Sapp Bros. Honored with 2024 Rosie Award for Excellence in Health Benefits Management

America's first fiduciary model pharmacy benefit manager CPBS® is the first pharmacy benefit designation dedicated solely to advocating for unions, health plans, health systems, commercial and public sector employers.

Celebrating Sapp Bros.’ Commitment to Employee Wellness and Cost-Effective Pharmacy Benefits Management in Partnership with TransparentRx

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TransparentRx proudly congratulates our valued client, Sapp Bros., on winning the prestigious 2024 Rosie Award. This recognition underscores Sapp Bros.'s commitment to delivering outstanding health benefits that prioritize the well-being of their employees while driving value for their organization.

The Rosie Award is a distinguished honor given to companies that excel in managing their health plans with a focus on quality, cost-effectiveness, and employee satisfaction. Sapp Bros. stood out among hundreds of nominees for their innovative approach to pharmacy benefits management, which emphasizes transparency, fiduciary responsibility, and superior patient outcomes.

"At Sapp Bros., we believe in putting our employees first by providing them with comprehensive health benefits that not only meet their needs but also foster a healthier, more productive workforce," said Katie Schrad, HR Manager of Sapp Bros. "This award is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the strategic partnership we have with TransparentRx."

TransparentRx, the industry’s first fiduciary-model pharmacy benefit manager, is proud to collaborate with forward-thinking companies like Sapp Bros. to set new standards in pharmacy benefits management. Through our partnership, Sapp Bros. has implemented strategies that significantly reduce pharmacy costs without compromising on care, aligning perfectly with TransparentRx’s mission to enhance lives by improving access to affordable, high-quality medications.

"Sapp Bros. exemplifies the kind of leadership and dedication that drives meaningful change in the health benefits space," said Tyrone Squires, Founder and Managing Director of TransparentRx and Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America (PBIA)." Their recognition with the Rosie Award reflects not only their success but also the impact of a transparent, patient-focused approach to pharmacy benefits management."

As Sapp Bros. continues to set benchmarks for excellence in health benefits management, TransparentRx is committed to supporting their journey with innovative solutions that deliver measurable results. We look forward to our continued partnership and to seeing Sapp Bros. lead the way in employee health and wellness.

About TransparentRx

TransparentRx is America’s first fiduciary-model pharmacy benefit manager, dedicated to transforming the pharmacy benefits industry through transparency, accountability, and superior service. Our approach ensures that clients receive the highest standard of care, helping them reduce costs while enhancing the overall health and well-being of their members.

About Sapp Bros.

Sapp Bros. is a leading provider of convenience and hospitality services with locations across the United States. Committed to exceptional customer service and employee care, Sapp Bros. is recognized for its innovative approach to benefits management and dedication to enhancing the lives of its team members.



