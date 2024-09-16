Texas Game Warden Captain Graduates from FBI National Academy

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Law Enforcement Division is proud to announce that Texas Game Warden Captain Jennifer Weaver has graduated as a member of the 291st session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on Sept. 12. Weaver is the first female game warden in department history to complete this prestigious program. Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

“Our fellow game wardens and I are so proud of Captain Weaver for completing this rigorous academy,” said Texas Game Warden Major Brent Satsky. “Jennifer has always represented Texas well and her participation in this national program is no exception. On behalf of the more than 500 Texas Game Wardens across the state, congratulations and welcome back home.”

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have about 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

The 291st session consisted of 254 law enforcement officers who graduated from the FBI National Academy and included men and women from 47 states and the District of Columbia and Guam. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 26 countries, seven military organizations and seven federal civilian organizations.

Weaver has served 19 years as a Texas Game Warden with TPWD. As a field warden, she worked in Gregg, Harris and Galveston Counties before being promoted to the Region 4 lieutenant and then Harris County captain positions. She currently works in Special Operations as captain of the Marine Theft Investigation Unit.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department mission balances outdoor recreation and sustainable use of resources with conservation and management of natural and cultural resources. The department operates 88 Texas state parks, natural areas and historic sites, 50 wildlife management areas, three saltwater fish hatcheries and five freshwater hatcheries. TPWD game wardens and wildlife and fisheries biologists work in every Texas county, enforcing laws and encouraging management to conserve fish and wildlife. The agency has 13 internal divisions: Wildlife, Coastal Fisheries, Inland Fisheries, Law Enforcement, Legal, State Parks, Infrastructure, Communications, Financial Resources, Human Resources, Support Resources, Information Technology and Executive Office.

FBI Academy instructors, special agents and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered. A total of 55,440 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.