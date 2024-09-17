Aluxury® introduces NEW Waterless Diffuser that emulates a Candle or Reed Diffuser

The Nebula Waterless Oil Diffuser provides double the aroma control of competitors, with Intense and Ambient modes and quieter operation.

Aluxury® introduces its new flagship electronic waterless oil diffuser, that emulates the aroma intensity of a candle or reed diffuser.

We created a waterless diffuser for users seeking intense or ambient aroma control in a luxurious, compact design. The Nebula offers a quieter, versatile experience for the home, workspace, and car.” — Andrew Gaugler

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aluxury®, a leader in luxury home fragrances, is proud to unveil its newest innovation – the Nebula Waterless Oil Diffuser, a sophisticated, state-of-the-art electronic diffuser that emulates the distinctive aromatic experiences of both candles and reed diffusers. Offering both intense and ambient modes, the Nebula provides the same instant aroma of a candle or the subtler, longer-lasting ambience of a reed diffuser.

The Nebula Waterless Diffuser is designed to appeal to those seeking a versatile fragrance experience that adjusts to their lifestyle. With intense misting options, the diffuser creates an aromatic experience that mirrors the full-bodied, immediate scent release of a luxury candle, transforming any space in seconds. Alternatively, users can opt for the more ambient setting, which gently disperses fragrance, similar to the subtle, prolonged scent release associated with reed diffusers.

Unlike traditional diffusers that require water, the Nebula uses cold fusion technology to diffuse pure essential oils, ensuring the oils' potency and integrity remain intact. This not only enhances the diffusion process but also provides a quieter experience compared to similar models. Aluxury®’s newest model offers twice the aroma control compared to other diffusers on the market, allowing users to fine-tune the intensity and duration of the fragrance to perfectly suit their preferences.

In keeping with the brand’s ethos of sustainability and wellness, the Nebula Waterless Diffuser is rechargeable and portable, providing up to 120 hours of continuous use on a single charge, making it ideal for any space, whether at home or on the go. Its compact design is perfect for those who appreciate convenience without compromising on style or performance.

Accompanying the Nebula is Aluxury’s essential oil collection, a range of 100% natural, luxurious essential oils, each designed to promote well-being. The oils, available in individual scents or curated blends, can be paired seamlessly with the Nebula for a tailored aromatherapy experience. These oils, ethically sourced and renowned for their purity, complement the Nebula's superior diffusion capabilities, providing users with the highest quality aromatic experience. Whether you're drawn to calming lavender, invigorating eucalyptus, or warming sandalwood, Aluxury's essential oils ensure that each diffusion experience is personal and immersive.

Aluxury® is a British-based brand that specialises in luxury home fragrances, combining elegance, well-being, and sustainability in each product. Aluxury® is committed to providing high-quality products that enhance any space with their unique blend of style and functionality. All of Aluxury’s products, including candles, diffusers, and essential oils, are created using ethically sourced ingredients and come in eco-friendly, FSC-approved packaging with no excess plastic.

Nebula Waterless Oil Diffuser | Rechargeable Portable Aroma Diffuser

