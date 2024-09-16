Notices of Comment, Adoption of Rules, and Rejection of Amendment

Notices of comment have been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matters:

20240181 - Amend. to N.D.R.Civ.P., Cr.P., Ev., App.P., Ct., Admin. R., Juv.P.; 20240183 - Amend. to N.D. Sup. Ct. Admin. R. 36 regarding judicial branch education; 20240253 - Amend. to Admission to Practice Rule 7 Regarding Admission by Motion and North Dakota Rule for Continuing Legal Education 3 Regarding Continuing Legal Education

Orders of adoption have been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matters:

20240086 - Amend. to N.D.R.App.P. 3, 12, 25, 31 and Adoption of Appendix B 20240240 - Amend. to North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rule 60 regarding the Interdisciplinary Committee on Specialized Dockets

Amendments were rejected in the following matter:

20240169 - Proposed Adoption of North Dakota Rule of Court 6.12 4 regarding Objection to Use of Peremptory Challenge and Amendments to North Dakota Rule of Criminal Procedure 24 regarding Trial Jurors

The notices are posted to the Supreme Court’s public portal. This notice is provided under N.D.R.Proc.R. § 7.