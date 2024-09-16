Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport opens entries for Western Cape Big Walk

On Sunday, 6 October 2024, the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, in partnership with the City of Cape Town and Western Province Athletics, will be hosting the annual Western Cape Big Walk.

This event, hosted in Rondebosch, aims to promote active lifestyles and highlight the importance of mental wellbeing. Participants can choose between a 5km or 10km walk.

Participants stand the chance to win prizes, and walkers will also be joining a global awareness campaign as the Big Walk coincides with The Association for International Sport for All (TAFISA) World Walking Day Initiative.

Individuals of all ages and fitness levels who want to celebrate physical activity and mental wellbeing are encouraged to take part in this event, which ties in with the Western Cape Government’s commitment to encouraging communities to be more active.

Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said, “Every morning I choose to be active and get outside for a walk or bicycle ride. Come and join me in your takkies for the 2024 Western Cape Big Walk. Every step together moves us towards a stronger and more cohesive community. We will not only walk our way to better health, but to a better South Africa.”

Registration details:

Entry forms are only available via Webtickets: https://bit.ly/3BdaiIc

Event Date: Sunday, 6 October 2024

Starting times: 08:00 (10km) and 08:15 (5km)

Event Venue: Western Province Cricket Club — 65 Ave De Mist, Rondebosch\

Registration closes on 1 October 2024 at the end of business, or after we receive the allotted number of entries.

Once you have successfully registered, you will receive an email confirming your entry. We will capture your event information on a database to confirm your participation on the day.

Participants who submit their completed entry form are eligible for a lucky prize draw sponsored by Western Province Athletics.

Participants can collect race numbers at the event venue on the following dates: 04 October 2024 at 12:00 – 19:00 and 05 October 2024 at 08:00 – 15:00

Entry is free.

Media enquiries:

Tania Colyn

Head of Communications

Tel: 076 093 4913

