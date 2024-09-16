First Vice-President: I wish all schoolchildren good health, boundless energy, perseverance, and excellent grades
AZERBAIJAN, September 16 - 16 September 2024, 15:50
The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, shared a post on her social media platforms regarding the educational institutions that have been constructed and renovated across various regions of the country by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
The post reads: "Another contribution by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to the country's education system. The opening of schools built and renovated with the Foundation's support continues across various regions of the country. I wish all schoolchildren good health, vitality, boundless energy, perseverance, and excellent grades! 16.09.2024."
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.