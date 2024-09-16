Submit Release
First Vice-President: I wish all schoolchildren good health, boundless energy, perseverance, and excellent grades

AZERBAIJAN, September 16 - 16 September 2024, 15:50

The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, shared a post on her social media platforms regarding the educational institutions that have been constructed and renovated across various regions of the country by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The post reads: "Another contribution by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to the country's education system. The opening of schools built and renovated with the Foundation's support continues across various regions of the country. I wish all schoolchildren good health, vitality, boundless energy, perseverance, and excellent grades! 16.09.2024."

