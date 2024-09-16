USCON Voz de la Construccion Announces New Group Health Insurance Agreement with Primary Care Insurance Solutions

USCON Voz de la Construccion to Bring Affordable Health Insurance to Concrete and Construction-Related Companies through an exclusive agreement with PCIS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- USCON Voz de la Construccion , one of Texas' largest construction associations, announced today a new group health insurance agreement with Primary Care Insurance Solutions (PCIS). They are now responsible for supplying and coordinating all group health insurance options for USCON 1000-plus employers throughout the state, offering cost-effective insurance options and raising awareness within the Spanish-speaking business community."We are proud to have been selected as their group health insurance benefits provider for USCON ," says Dustin Neider , President of PCIS. "It's exciting to help save their hard-working employees on health care costs while giving them access to the healthcare they deserve.”USCON serves as the worker's voice and works to strengthen the US construction industry, economy, and workforce. Its primary focus is inspiring growth among its members, and through this partnership with PCIS, it hopes to continue to grow.PCIS focuses on filling this industry’s gaps with its new customized group plan solution.PCIS plans to expand USCON members’ access to preventative blood work that can be conducted at the employer’s office. This will simplify seeking the care employees require before a serious illness occurs.Preventative care saves lives and saves employers' productivity and healthcare costs, including expensive insurance premiums.Neider reports “that this new exclusive plan includes FREE 24/7 telemedicine with personalizedconsultation within 15 minutes of contacting a professional for both English and Spanish-speaking employees”.“The construction industry involves long working hours and is physically very labor-intensive. We built USCON group health insurance plan around that knowledge. So, instead of a traditional plan with only limited, sometimes inconvenient, office hours applied, we included telemedicine automatically, allowing employees easy, personalized access to the care they need, when they need it.”, Neider comments.Quality healthcare is available through various network plan options, including traditional PPO's, HSAs, and direct care options, and will save USCON members significant money while strengthening the health of its workforce.The partnership between PCIS, USCON, and Voz de la Construccion is effective immediately. For more information about PCIS, please visit PrimaryCareins.com***About Voz de la ConstruccionVoz de la Construccion serves as the voice of construction for workers throughout the US. They aim to be the most trusted construction partner for all industry levels. They work to empower workers by building on their four pillars of Health and Safety, Education, Diversity, and Inclusion. https://vozdelaconstruccion.com/ About PCISPCIS is a licensed group health insurance broker in Houston, Texas. The company provides group health insurance plans, benefits guidance, HR compliance, and more for small businesses throughout Texas. It represents over 35 carriers and has over 25 years of experience in group health insurance. Its mission is to provide customized service and peace of mind for you and your employees. Contact Primary Care Insurance Solutions at 713-329-6944 for more information about their association plans.

