DeltaStream Raises $15M in Series A Funding to Deliver the Future of Real-Time Stream Processing in Cloud

DeltaStream announces Series A

DeltaStream, Inc., the serverless stream processing platform, today announced it has raised $15M in Series A funding.

DeltaStream’s serverless platform simplifies infrastructure management, allowing users to focus on building their applications” — Hojjat Jafarpour

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeltaStream, Inc., the serverless stream processing platform, today announced it has raised $15M in Series A funding from New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Galaxy Interactive and Sanabil Investments. The funding will accelerate the company’s vision of enabling a complete serverless stream processing platform to manage, secure and process all streaming data, irrespective of data source or pipeline.

Event streaming platforms such as Apache Kafka have become essential in today’s data-driven industries, with many sectors adopting real-time data streaming. As AI advances, real-time data is becoming even more critical for applications.

DeltaStream, founded by Hojjat Jafarpour, CEO and creator of ksqlDB, helps organizations build real-time streaming applications and pipelines with SQL in minutes. The platform leverages the power of Apache Flink© while simplifying its complexity, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes–from startups to large enterprises. DeltaStream is available as a fully managed service or a bring-your-own-cloud (BYOC) option.

"Streaming data is essential for modern apps, but it's been difficult and costly to get value from it. DeltaStream’s serverless platform simplifies infrastructure management, allowing users to focus on building their applications," said Hojjat Jafarpour. "To fully benefit from real-time data, customers need an organized view across all data stores, role-based access control, and secure sharing of real-time data. What Databricks and Snowflake did for stored data, DeltaStream does for streaming data."

DeltaStream also integrates with Databricks and Snowflake, letting customers create real-time pipelines that quickly move data from streaming platforms like Apache Kafka to these systems.

“We're seeing rapid adoption of streaming data and the rise of platforms such as Apache Flink©,” NEA partner and DeltaStream board member Aaron Jacobson explained. “However, one of the main challenges of using such systems has been their operational complexity. With DeltaStream, users have the power of Apache Flink© without having to deal with its complexity resulting in significantly cost effective and accelerated time to market for real-time data applications.”

"DeltaStream is leading the charge in real-time streaming, where speed, low latency and intelligent decision-making are critical for businesses to maintain a competitive edge.” said Jeff Brown, Galaxy Interactive Partner, “Their enterprise grade, secure, and scalable solution simplifies complex stream processing, allowing teams to focus on deriving insights rather than managing infrastructure.”

About DeltaStream:

DeltaStream’s innovative stream processing platform harnesses the power of Apache Flink© to simplify and easily process real-time data. Furthermore, the platform provides governance, organization and secure sharing capabilities for streaming data across all streaming storage platforms including Apache Kafka, Apache Pulsar AWS Kinesis and many more. In addition to its SaaS offering, DeltaStream’s platform is also available in private SaaS(also known as Bring Your Own Cloud) deployment to address the needs of regulated industries with high data privacy and security requirements. DeltaStream’s platform seamlessly integrates with both Databricks and Snowflake platforms enabling customers to build real-time data pipelines to make data available in Databricks and Snowflake seconds after it is available in Streaming platforms such as Apache Kafka.

DeltaStream is exhibiting this week at the Current Conference in Austin, Texas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.