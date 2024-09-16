One River School of Art Offers Free Classes

At One River School, teens can advance their art skills in the widest variety of traditional and digital art classes. At One River School, students of all ages can explore a wide range of art classes, finding where their passion lies.

School Builds on Momentum of Arts in Education Week

A trial experience is step one to creating lifelong artists. Parents and students are amazed at the experience of art here at One River School. It truly is like none other.” — Matt Ross, Founder and CEO, One River School

ENGLEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- One River School , an organization on a mission to “transform art education”in America, is offering a first class for free for all new students. Building on a positive response to the school’s Value of Art Education campaign that ran in conjunction with National Arts in Education Week, September 9-13, One River School is running the free-class promotion throughout the fall semester. Students of all ages and levels - intro to advanced - are encouraged to experience the wonderfully unique value of art classes and the custom curriculum designed and delivered at One River Schools across the country.What: The first art class is free. No initial payment or commitment is required. Weekday or weekend availability will be offered to best accommodate student schedules. All new students at all skill levels - and all ages from K through adult - are encouraged to participate.When: Start right away. The program is running through the fall, while space is available.Why: The value of art is immense. As art is beginning to emerge as a more sought-after investment - behind sports and music - One River School is committed to expanding the experience to as many students and families as possible. Reviews from parents continue to speak volumes about the One River experience.“I could not say enough great things about this school. It has been a haven for our family and we are so happy to be a part of the One River community!” Morgan V., Middletown, NJ.How: Getting started is as easy as following the link below to the One River School in your area. Not sure what class to take? No problem. Art educators at each school are available to talk through your interests and make recommendations.“A trial experience is step one to creating lifelong artists. Parents and students are amazed at the experience of art here at One River School. It truly is like none other, and so we want to encourage families with a risk-free opportunity to try us.”To participate in the special first-class-free fall promotion, visit the website and click through to one of the schools below that is closest to your location.Allendale, NJClark, NJEnglewood, NJMiddletown, NJHartsdale, NYLarchmont, NYManhasset, NYPort Jefferson, NYWoodbury, NYWestport, CTLake Oswego, ORFrisco, TXAdditional Parent and Student Testimonials:“My son loves the school. After 2 years he's still very interested in learning new drawing techniques and very excited about new projects. The employees are always friendly, professional and ready to take an extra step to meet our needs. I highly recommend the school.” Giusy V. Hartsdale, NY“One River Allendale is an extraordinary school, one that I cannot recommend enough. You don’t get any sense of ‘basic’ here. A sense of character, uniqueness, and creativity shine through and through - it's what you want to see in an art school.” K.S. Allendale, NJ“If you're a parent looking for top-notch art classes for your child, One River should be at the top of your list! My daughter attended a few of their summer classes and the results were great. Not only did she improve her skills, but she also received personalized attention ahead of high school art program applications.” Shayla P. Montclair, NJABOUT ONE RIVERFounded in 2012 in Englewood, NJ, “one river” west of New York City, One River School has embarked on a mission to “Transform art education”in America. Today, the company’s innovative program teaches thousands of students in 15 locations across six states. The School is unrivaled in its focus on the art of today and celebrating living and contemporary artists. This comes alive in each classroom as well as in the art on exhibit in the gallery spaces of each school. The company has developed a proprietary method of teaching art and digital design classes to people of all ages. Very simply, One Rivers’ students have more fun, learn faster, and produce more compelling creative outcomes. Class and camp offerings range from drawing, cartooning, manga, and painting to digital design, animation, street art, Cosplay, and more. Learn more at www.oneriverschool.com . Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

