TIMOR GAP E.P. acquires participating interest in the Bayu-Undan Joint Venture
TIMOR GAP E.P. announced, on September 16th, 2024, a significant milestone in its growth strategy. After approximately two months of negotiations with the Bayu-Undan Joint Venture, TIMOR GAP has successfully negotiated and signed an agreement to acquire a participating interest in the Bayu-Undan Joint Venture.
The formal signing of the Sale and Purchase Deed (SPD) between TIMOR GAP and the Bayu-Undan Joint Venture took place today in Dili, Timor-Leste. Under the terms of the agreement, TIMOR GAP will acquire a 16% participating interest in the Bayu-Undan project, with an effective economic date of July 1, 2024. The other joint venture partners are Santos (the operator) with 36.5%, SK E&S with 21%, INPEX with 9.6%, ENI 9.2% and Tokyo Timor Sea Resources with 7.7%.
This landmark agreement underscores TIMOR GAP’s role as the national oil and gas company of Timor-Leste. By integrating this producing asset into its portfolio, TIMOR GAP strengthens its position in the energy sector and expands its operational footprint.
The Bayu-Undan field, which commenced production in 2004, continues to produce natural gas and liquids at an economically viable rate, with the Joint Venture having recently secured a seventh extension of the term of the Production Sharing Contract (PSC), allowing for continued production through mid-2026. This extension ensures the sustained viability of the project and reaffirms the future potential of the Bayu-Undan asset.
TIMOR GAP’s entry into the Bayu-Undan Joint Venture enhances its ability to contribute to the national energy sector and economy. The company looks forward to a productive collaboration with Santos and its other joint venture partners in this exciting phase of growth.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.