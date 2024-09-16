New Polling Data Shows Most People of Faith Would Seek Mental Health Care if Recommended by Their Faith Leader

APA Foundation Releases New Guide for Faith Leaders on Mental Health

Washington, D.C., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A survey released today by the American Psychiatric Association (APA) found that six in 10 adults (60%) agree that their faith or spirituality is an important factor in supporting their mental wellness. Despite this, among those who belong to a religious community just half (52%) say their religious community discusses mental health openly and without stigma.

The survey of more than 2,000 American adults, conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of APA, assessed the relationship between faith and mental health.

Among those belonging to a religious community, nearly three in five (57%) say that they would be likely to reach out to a faith leader if they were struggling with their mental health. An even larger share (68%) say they would be likely to seek mental health care if a leader in their religious community recommended it. Of the surveyed adults, 67% indicated that religion or spirituality was important to them, whereas 28% identified religion as “not too important” or “not important at all.”

“Many of us rely on our faith communities for support in times of mental and emotional difficulty, whether we are struggling ourselves or we are supporting a loved one with a mental health condition,” said Marketa M. Wills, M.D., M.B.A., CEO and Medical Director of the APA. “When a faith leader supports and encourages conversations around mental health, it makes a difference to that community, and as psychiatrists we welcome that approach.”

The APA Foundation has convened experts on the role of faith and mental health through its Mental Health & Faith Community Partnership for nearly a decade. This partnership brings psychiatrists and other mental health professionals together with faith leaders to create dialogue, which informs the development of educational resources and training to both disciplines.

In conjunction with the poll, the APA Foundation is releasing the second edition of its resource guide, Mental Health: A Guide for Faith Leaders. The resource guide provides faith leaders with the insights and tools to understand mental health concerns and support congregants with mental health challenges. The updated edition of the guide adapts the APA Foundation’s existing Notice. Talk. Act.® framework for a faith community setting and offers advice to faith leaders on caring for themselves to avoid compassion fatigue, as well as some noteworthy post-pandemic tools and resources. The guide is available on the Foundation website.

Additionally, in conjunction with the Partnership, the APA currently is developing a continuing medical education (CME) module for psychiatrists to learn more about the connection between faith and mental health, and how to provide meaningful care within faith communities.

“The results from this APA poll underscore the trust congregants place in faith leaders to give advice and counsel, and to know when additional mental health support is necessary,” said Rawle Andrews Jr., Esq., the executive director of the APA Foundation. “By giving faith leaders the resources they need to make these connections to care, and in turn giving psychiatrists the CME training they need to provide culturally competent care, we are creating more equitable mental health outcomes for patients and their families.”

To learn more about the APA Foundation’s Mental Health & Faith Community Partnership visit www.apaf.org/faith. The poll was conducted from August 16-17, 2024, among a sample of 2,201 adults.

American Psychiatric Association

The American Psychiatric Association, founded in 1844, is the oldest medical association in the country. The APA is also the largest psychiatric association in the world with more than 38,900 physician members specializing in the diagnosis, treatment, prevention and research of mental illnesses. APA’s vision is to ensure access to quality psychiatric diagnosis and treatment. For more information, please visit www.psychiatry.org.

American Psychiatric Association Foundation

The American Psychiatric Association Foundation is the philanthropic and educational arm of APA. The APA Foundation promotes awareness of mental illnesses and the effectiveness of treatment, the importance of early intervention, access to care, and the need for high-quality services and treatment through a combination of public and professional education, research, research training, grants, and awards. For more information, visit www.apaf.org.

Erin Connors American Psychiatric Association 202-609-7113 econnors@psych.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.