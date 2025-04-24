Azerion Group publishes its 2024 Annual Report

Amsterdam, 24 April 2025 - Azerion Group N.V. (EURONEXT:AZRN) today published its audited Annual Report for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. The 2024 Annual Report has been filed with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (the AFM) and is available at www.azerion.com/reports/ as a PDF file as well as in the ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) and HTML format.

The Annual Report confirmed the preliminary Full Year 2024 unaudited financial figures published on 28 February 2025 with revenue of €551.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €75.1 million in line with 2024 guidance.

The audited net loss of €(56.0) million differs from the preliminary unaudited financial figures (net loss €(35.4) million). This variance relates to the non-recurring accounting treatment associated with contingent earn-out conditions from the 2023 social card games portfolio divestment. The final disputed amount of the outstanding earn-out receivable as well as the anticipated due date could not be reasonably assessed at this moment. As a result, the Group restated the original financial asset of €21.9 million to €0 as of 31 December 2024 and any potential positive outcome from this dispute would improve the future net result of the Group.

Group 2025 guidance remains unchanged. 2025 revenue is expected to be in the range of approximately €600 million to €650 million and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least approximately €85 million.

