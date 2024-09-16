Submit Comments by
Although you can comment on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5)), to ensure that the FDA considers your comment on a draft guidance before it begins work on the final version of the guidance, submit either online or written comments on the draft guidance before the close date.
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2024-D-3163
This guidance provides recommendations to sponsors who are planning global clinical development programs for drugs intended to treat cancer, on improving the evidence obtained from one or more multiregional clinical trials (MRCTs) intended to support a marketing application. This guidance expands on principles described in FDA’s existing guidance documents related to this topic by providing additional recommendations for the planning, design, conduct, and analysis of an oncology MRCT that may facilitate FDA’s assessment of applicability of the data to the U.S. population with the cancer being investigated and to U.S. medical practice.