CBER-Regulated Products with Supporting Documents

|Aptima HIV-1 Quant Dx Assay
|Hologic, Inc.
|None
|Adenovirus Type 4 and Type 7 Vaccine, Live, Oral
|Barr Labs, Inc.
|ADAMTS13, recombinant-krhn
|ADZYNMA
|Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.
|afamitresgene autoleucel
|TECELRA
|Adaptimmune LLC
|Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed, Adjuvanted
|CYFENDUS
|Emergent Product Development Gaitherburg, Inc.
|antihemophilic factor (recombinant), Fc-VWF-XTEN fusion protein-ehtl
|ALTUVIIIO
|Bioverativ Therapeutics Inc., a Sanofi Company
|ALBAclone® Anti-Fyb (Human/Murine Monoclonal)
|ALBAclone Anti-Fyb (Human/Murine Monoclonal)
|Alba Bioscience Limited
|Albumin
|ALBUMINEX
|Bio Products Laboratory, USA
|Albumin
|Albumin (Human) (None)
|Octapharma Pharmazeutika Produktionsgesm.b.H
|Albumin
|Kedbumin
|Kedrion Biopharmaceuticals, SpA
|Allergen Extract Sublingual Tablets
|GRASTEK
|Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp
|Allergen Extract Sublingual Tablets
|ODACTRA
|Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp
|Allergen Extract Sublingual Tablets
|ORALAIR
|Stallergenes S.A.
|Allergen Extract Sublingual Tablets
|RAGWITEK
|Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp
|Allogeneic Cultured Keratinocytes and Fibroblasts in Bovine Collagen
|GINTUIT
|Organogenesis Incorporated
|allogeneic cultured keratinocytes and dermal fibroblasts in murine collagen- dsat
|STRATAGRAFT
|Stratatech Corporation
|allogeneic processed thymus tissue-agdc
|RETHYMIC
|Enzyvant Therapeutics GmbH
|Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor (Human)
|Aralast NP
|Baxter Healthcare Corporation
|Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor (Human)
|Aralast
|Baxter Healthcare Corporation
|Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor (Human)
|GLASSIA
|Kamada Ltd.
|Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor (Human)
|Prolastin
|Talecris Biotherapeutics, Inc.
|Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor (Human)
|Prolastin-C
|Talecris Biotherapeutics, Inc.
|Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor (Human)
|Zemaira
|Aventis Behring L.L.C.
|None
|Alinity m HIV-1
|Abbott Molecular, Inc
|Anthrax Immune globulin Intravenous
|Anthrasil
|Cangene Corporation
|Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed
|Biothrax
|Emergent BioDefense Operations Lansing, Inc
|Anti-B (Murine Monoclonal)
|None [Anti-B (Murine Monoclonal)]
|Immucor, Inc
|Antibody to Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (Mouse Monoclonal) Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
|Genetic Systems HBsAg EIA 3.0
|Bio-Rad Laboratories
|Antibody to Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (Mouse Monoclonal)Enzyme Immuno Assay (EIA)/Monoclonal)
|Auszyme Monoclonal
|Abbott Laboratories
|Antibody to Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (Mouse Monoclonal IgM); Antibody to Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (Human)
|ABBOTT PRISM HBsAg; ABBOTT PRISM HBsAg Confirmatory
|Abbott Laboratories
|Antibody to Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (Mouse Monoclonal IgG and IgM) and Antibody to Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (Sheep)
|Alinity s HBsAg and Alinity s HBsAg Confirmatory
|Abbott Ireland Diagnostics Division
|Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant)
|Kogenate FS
|Bayer Corp
|Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant)
|KOVALTRY
|Bayer HealthCare LLC
|Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant)
|ReFacto
|Genetics Institute, Inc
|Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant)
|Recombinate
|Baxter Healthcare Corporation
|Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant)
|Novoeight
|Novo Nordisk
|Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant)
|NUWIQ
|Octapharma USA, Inc
|Antihemophilic (Recombinant), FcFusion Protein
|ELOCTATE
|Biogen Idec, Inc.
|Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), GlycoPEGylated-exei
|Esperoct
|Novo Nordisk, Inc.
|Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), PEGylated
|ADYNOVATE
|Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.
|Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), PEGylated-aucl
|JIVI
|Bayer Healthcare, Inc
|Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Plasma/Albumin Free
|XYNTHA
|Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Inc
|Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Plasma/Albumin Free Method
|Advate
|Baxter Healthcare Corp
|Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Porcine Sequence
|OBIZUR
|Baxter Healthcare Corporation
|Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Single Chain
|AFSTYLA
|CSL Behring, LLC
|Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand Factor Complex (Human)
|Humate-P
|CSL Behring GmbH
|Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand Factor Complex (Human)
|Alphanate
|Grifols Biologicals, Inc
|Anti-Human Globulin
|Anti-Human Globulin Solidscreen II
|Biotest AG
|Anti-Human Globulin
|Anti-Human Globulin (Formulated for Automated Testing)
|Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH
|Anti-Human Globulin
|Anti-Human Globulin (Rabbit/Murine Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing)
|Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH
|Anti-Human Globulin
|MTS Anti-IgG Card
|Micro Typing Systems, Inc.
|Anti-Human Globulin (Rabbit/Murine Monoclonal)
|DG Gel 8 Direct Coombs (Anti-IgG, -C3d)
|Diagnostic Grifols, S.A.
|Anti-Human Globulin (Murine Monoclonal)
|DG Gel 8 Direct Coombs (Anti-C3d)
|Diagnostic Grifols, S.A.
|Anti-Human Globulin (Murine Monoclonal) (For Further Manufacturing Use)
|Anti-Human Globulin Anti-C3d FFMU, Murine Monoclonal
|Diagast
|Anti-Human Globulin (Rabbit/Murine Monoclonal) (For Further Manufacturing Use)
|Anti-Human Globulin Anti-IgG, -C3d FFMU, Rabbit Polyclonal/Murine Monoclonal
|Diagast
|Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex
|FEIBA
|Baxter Healthcare Corp
|Antithrombin (Recombinant)
|ATryn
|GTC Biotherapeutics, Inc
|Anti-thymocyte Globulin (Rabbit)
|Thymoglobulin
|Genzyme Corp
|atidarsagene autotemcel
|LENMELDY
|Orchard Therapeutics (Europe) Limited
|Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes
|MACI
|Vericel Corporation
|axicabtagene ciloleucel
|YESCARTA
|Kite Pharma Inc.
|Azficel-T
|LAVIV
|Fibrocell Technologies, Inc.
|
|B
|BCG Live
|BCG Vaccine
|Organon Teknika Corp
|BCG Live
|TICE BCG
|Organon Teknika Corp
|beremagene geperpavec
|VYJUVEK
|Krystal Biotech, Inc.
|betibeglogene autotemcel
|ZYNTEGLO
|bluebird bio Inc.
|Blood Grouping Reagents (Formulated for Automated Testing)
|Blood Grouping Reagents (Murine Monoclonal) IH-Card (STN# 125094- 097; 125202 - 206)
|Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH
|Blood Grouping Reagents
|Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-A (Murine Monoclonal) (FFMU) STN# 125669 & 125680
|Diagast
|Blood Grouping Reagents
|Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-k (Monoclonal) (IgG) (For Further Manufacturing Use)
|Millipore (UK) Ltd.
|Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-B (Murine Monoclonal) (IgG)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
|Anti-B (Murine Monoclonal) (IgG)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
|Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH
|Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-D (Monoclonal Blend)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
|Anti-D (Monoclonal Blend)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
|Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH
|Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-Lea (Murine Monoclonal)(For Further Manufacturing Use)
|N/A
|Millipore (UK) Ltd.
|Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-Leb (Murine Monoclonal)(For Further Manufacturing Use)
|N/A
|Millipore (UK) Ltd.
|Blood Grouping Reagents, Anti-C (Monoclonal), Anti-E (Monoclonal), Anti-e (Monoclonal), Anti-c (Monoclonal)
|MTS Anti-C (Monoclonal) Card, Anti-E (Monoclonal) Card, Anti-e (Monoclonal) Card, Anti-c (Monoclonal) Card
|Micro Typing Systems
|Blood Grouping Reagent
|Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-Fyb (Monoclonal)
|Immucor, Inc.
|Blood Grouping Reagent
|Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-Cw (Monoclonal)
|Immucor, Inc.
|Blood Grouping Reagent
|Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-k (Monoclonal)
|Immucor, Inc.
|Blood Grouping Reagents
|Anti-Fya (Murine Monoclonal) (Recombinant)
|Siwa Biotech Corp.
|Blood Grouping Reagents
|Anti-Fyb (Murine Monoclonal) (Recombinant)
|Siwa Biotech Corp.
|Blood Grouping Reagents
|ALBAclone
|Alba Bioscience, Inc
|Blood Grouping Reagents
|Blood Grouping Reagents, Anti-Fya, Anti-Jka, Anti-Jkb, Anti-S, Anti-s, Anti-K, Anti-P1
|Alba Bioscience Limited
|Blood Grouping Reagents
|Blood Grouping Regents, BL 101728-34;103292
|American National Red Cross
|Blood Grouping Reagents
|ORTHO Sera
|Alba Bioscience Limted
|Blood Grouping Reagents
|ORTHO Sera Anti-D (IAT) (Monoclonal Blend) Blood Grouping Reagent
|Alba Bioscience Limited (Alba)
|Blood Grouping Reagents
|Diagast Bundled BLA 125615, 125619 to 125626
|Diagast
|Blood Grouping Reagent
|Component of Erytype S
|Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH
|Blood Grouping Reagent
|Erytype S
|Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH
|Blood Grouping Reagent
|MTS Anti-A (Murine Monoclonal) Card; Anti-B (Murine Monoclonal) Card;
Anti-A,B (Murine Monoclonal) Card, Anti-D (Murine Monoclonal) (IgM) Card
|Micro Typing Systems, Inc.
|Blood Grouping Reagent
|0.8% SELECTOGEN; 0.8% SURGISCREEN; 0.8% AFFIRMAGEN; 0.8% RESOLVE PANELS A, B, C; 0.8% POOLING SCREENING CELLS
|Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.
|Blood Grouping Reagents (ALBAsera)
|Anti-Fya ALBAsera
|Alba Bioscience Limited
|Blood Grouping Reagents (ALBAsera)
|Anti-Fyb ALBAsera
|Alba Bioscience Limited
|Blood Grouping Reagents (ALBAsera)
|Anti-Wra ALBAsera
|Alba Bioscience Limited
|Blood Grouping Reagents (ALBAsera)
|Anti-s ALBAsera
|Alba Bioscience Limited
|Blood Grouping Reagents (ALBAsera)
|Anti-K ALBAsera
|Alba Bioscience Limited
|Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti (Monoclonal)
|DG Gel 8 ABO/Rh (2D)
|Diagnostic Grifols, S.A.
|Blood Grouping Reagant Anti-Fya (Monoclonal)
|Seraclone Blood Grouping Reagent Anti-Fya(Monoclonal)
|Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH
|Blood Grouping Reagent Anti-s (Monoclonal)
|Seraclone
|Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH
|Blood Grouping Reagent Anti-S (Monoclonal)
|Seraclone
|Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH
|Blood Grouping Reagents and Anti-Human Globulin Reagents
|Seraclone Blood Grouping Reagents and Anti-Human Globulin Reagents (STN# 125213, 125215, 125217, 125219 - 125233, 125242)
|Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH
|Blood Grouping Reagent Combination Kit
|DG Gel Card 125445, 125449, 125450 - 125457
|Diagnostic Grifols, S. A.
|Blood Grouping Reagent Combination Kit
|Micro Typing System A/B; MTS A/B/D; MTS A/B/D/Reverse and MTS Monoclonal Rh Phenotype Card
|Micro Typing Systems, Inc
|Blood Grouping Reagent (Human/Murine Monoclonal)
|Anti-C, Anti-e, Anti-Cw
|Alba Bioscience Limited
|Botulism Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)
|BabyBIG
|California Department of Health Services
|brexucabtagene autoleucel
|TECARTUS
|Kite Pharma, Inc.
|Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent (A, B, C, D, E, F, G) - (Equine)
|None [Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent (A, B, C, D, E, F, G) - (Equine)]
|Cangene Corporation
|C
|Chikungunya Vaccine, Live
|IXCHIQ
|Valneva Austria GmbH
|ciltacabtagene autoleucel
|CARVYKTI
|Janssen Biotech, Inc.
|C1 Esterase Inhibitor (Human)
|Berinert
|CSL Behring GmbH
|C1 Esterase Inhibitor (Human)
|Cinryze
|Lev Pharmaceuticals, Inc
|C1 Esterase Inhibitor (Human)
|HAEGARDA
|CSL Behring GmbH
|C1 Esterase Inhibitor
(Recombinant)
|RUCONEST
|Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Candida albicans Skin Test Antigen For Cellular Hypersensitivity
|CANDIN
|Nielson BioSciences Inc.
|Cholera Vaccine, Live, Oral
|VAXCHORA
|Pax Vax Bermuda Ltd.
|Coagulation Factor VIIa (Recombinant)
|NovoSeven
|NovoNordisk, Inc
|Coagulation Factor VIIa (Recombinant)
|NovoSevenRT
|NovoNordisk, Inc
|Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant)
|ALPROLIX
|Bioverativ Therapeutics, Inc.
|Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant)
|Benefix
|Wyeth Pharmaceuticals
|Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant)
|IXINITY
|Medexus Pharma, Inc.
|Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant)
|RIXUBIS
|Baxter Healthcare Corporation
|Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Albumin Fusion Protein
|IDELVION
|CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG
|Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), GlycoPEGylated
|REBINYN
|Novo Nordisk Inc.
|Coagulation Factor X (Human)
|COAGADEX
|Bio Products Laboratory USA, Inc.
|coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo
|ANDEXXA
|Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Coagulation Factor XIII A-Subunit (Recombinant)
|TRETTEN
|Novo Nordisk, Inc
|coagulation factor Vlla (recombinant)-jncw
|SEVENFACT
|Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies S.A. (LFB S.A)
|None
|cobas HIV-1/HIV-2 Qualitative
|Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.
|cobas® Zika, Nucleic acid test for use on the cobas® 6800/8800 systems
|cobas Zika
|Roche Molecular Systems, Inc
|cobas® Babesia test for use on the cobas® 6800/8800 Systems
|cobas Babesia
|Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.
|cobas® Malaria test for use on the cobas® 6800/8800 Systems
|cobas® Malaria
|Roche Molecular Systems
|
Coccidioides immitis Spherule - Derived Skin Test Antigen
|Spherusol
|Allermed Laboratories, Inc.
|COVID-19 Vaccine mRNA
|Comirnaty
|BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH
|COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA
|SPIKEVAX
|ModernaTx, Inc
|Crotalidae Immune F(ab’)2 (Equine)
|ANAVIP
|Instituto Bioclon, S.A. de C.V.
|Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)
|CytoGam
|CSL Behring LLC
|D
|delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl
|ELEVIDYS
|Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
|None
|DPP HIV-Syphilis System
|Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.
|Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus
|Standardized Mite Extract
|Jubiliant HollisterStier LLC
|Dermatophagoides farinae
|Standardized Mite Extract
|Jubiliant HollisterStier LLC
|DENGUE Tetravalent Vaccine, Live
|DENGVAXIA
|Sanofi Pasteur, Inc.
|Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Vaccine Adsorbed
|DAPTACEL
|Sanofi Pasteur, Ltd
|Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Vaccine Adsorbed
|INFANRIX
|GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
|Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Adsorbed, Hepatitis B (Recombinant) and Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine Combined
|Pediarix
|GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
|Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Adsorbed and Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine
|KINRIX
|GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
|Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Adsorbed and Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine
|Quadracel
|Sanofi Pasteur Limited
|Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Adsorbed, Inactivated Poliovirus and Haemophilus b Conjugate (Tetanus Toxoid Conjugate) Vaccine
|Pentacel
|Sanofi Pasteur, Ltd
|Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Adsorbed, Inactivated Poliovirus, Haemophilus b Conjugate [Meningococcal Protein Conjugate] and Hepatitis B [Recombinant] Vaccine
|VAXELIS
|MCM Vaccine Company
|donislecel
|LANTIDRA
|CellTrans Inc.
|E
|Elecsys Anti-HBc II
|Elecsys Anti-HBc II
|Roche Diagnostics
|Elecsys Anti-HCV II
|Elecsys Anti-HCV II
|Roche Diagnostics
|Elecsys Chagas
|Elecsys Chagas
|Roche Diagnostics
|Elecsys HBsAg II and Elecsys HBsAg II Auto Confirm
|Elecsys HBsAg II and Elecsys HBsAg II Auto Confirm
|Roche Diagnostics
|Elecsys HIV Duo
|Elecsys HIV Duo
|Roche Diagnostics
|Elecsys HIV Duo
|Elecsys HIV Duo
|Roche Diagnostics
|Elecsys HTLV-I/II
|Elecsys HTLV-I/II
|Roche Diagnostics
|Ebola Zaire Vaccine, Live
|ERVEBO
|Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC
|elivaldogene autotemcel
|SKYSONA
|bluebird bio, Inc.
|etranacogene dezaparvovec-drlb
|HEMGENIX
|CSL Behring LLC
|exagamglogene Autotemcel (exa-cel)
|CASGEVY
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
|F
|Factor IX Complex
|Profilnine SD
|Grifols Biologicals Inc.
|Factor XIII Concentrate (Human)
|Corifact
|CSL Behring. GmbH
|fecal microbiota spores, live-brpk
|VOWST
|Seres Therapeutics, Inc.
|fecal microbiota, live-jslm
|REBYOTA
|Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Fidanacogene elaparvovec-dzkt
|BEQVEZ
|Pfizer, Inc.
|Fibrin Sealants Topical
|VISTASEAL
|Instituto Grifols, S.A.
|Fibrin Sealants Topical
|RAPLIXA
|The Medicines Company
|Fibrin Sealants Topical
|TISSEEL
|Baxter Healthcare Corp
|Fibrin Sealants Topical
|ARTISS
|Baxter Healthcare Corp
|Fibrin Sealants Topical
|Evicel
|Omrix Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd
|Fibrin Sealant Patch, Absorbable
|EVARREST
|Ethicon, Inc
|Fibrin Sealant Patch, Absorbable
|TachoSil
|Nycomed Danmark ApS
|Fibrinogen (Human)
|FIBRYGA
|Octapharma Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H.
|Fibrinogen Concentrate (Human)
|RIASTAP
|CSL Behring GmbH
|
H
|Haemophilus b Conjugate (Meningococcal Protein Conjugate) and Hepatitis B (Recombinant) Vaccine
|COMVAX (Discontinued)
|Merck &Co, Inc
|Haemophilus B Conjugate Vaccine (Meningococcal Protein Conjugate)
|PedvaxHIB
|Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
|Haemophilus b Conjugate Vaccine (Tetanus Toxoid Conjugate)
|Hiberix
|GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, S.A.
|Haemophilus b Conjugate Vaccine (Tetanus Toxoid Conjugate)
|ActHIB
|Sanofi Pasteur, SA
|Hepatitis A Inactivated and Hepatitis B (Recombinant) Vaccine
|TWINRIX
|GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
|Hepatitis A Vaccine, Inactivated
|Havrix
|GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
|Hepatitis A Vaccine, Inactivated
|VAQTA
|Merck Co, Inc
|Hepatitis B Immune Globulin (Human)
|Nabi-HB
|Nabi Biopharmaceuticals
|Hepatitis B Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)
|HepaGam B
|Cangene Corp
|Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant)
|Recombivax HB
|Merck Co, Inc
|Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant)
|ENGERIX-B
|GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
|Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant)
|PREHEVBRIO
|VBI Vaccines (Delaware) Inc.
|Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted
|HEPLISAV-B
|Dynavax Technologies Corporation
|Hepatitis B Virus Core Antigen (E.coli, Recombinant)
|ABBOTT PRISM HBcore
|Abbott Laboratories
|Hepatitis B Virus Core Antigen (E. coli, Recombinant)
|Alinity s Anti-HBc
|Abbott GmbH & Co. KG
|Hepatitis B Virus (Hepatitis B Virus/Polymerase Chain Reaction/Blood Cell Derived)
|COBAS AmpliScreen HBV Test
|Roche Molecular Systems, Inc
|Hepatitis C Virus (E coli, Recombinant) NS3 Helicase Antigens and Synthetic Core Peptide
|Alinity s Anti-HCV II assay
|Abbott GmbH
|Hepatitis C Virus (Hepatitis C Virus/Polymerase Chain Reaction/Blood Cell Derived)
|COBAS AmpliScreen HCV Test, version 2.0
|Roche Molecular Systems, Inc
|Hepatitis C Virus Encoded Antigen (HCV Encoded Antigen/Enzyme Immuno Assay (EIA)/Recombinant)
|ABBOTT HCV EIA 2.0
|Abbott Laboratories
|Hepatitis C Virus Encoded Antigen (HCV Encoded Antigen/Enzyme Immuno Assay (EIA), Version 3.0/Recombinant and Synthetic)
|Ortho HCV Version 3.0 ELISA Test System
|Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.
|Hepatitis C Virus Encoded Antigens (Recombinant c100-3, HCr43, NS5)
|ABBOTT PRISM HCV
|Abbott Laboratories
|Hepatitis C Virus Encoded Antigens (Recombinant c100-3, HCr43)
|Alinity s Anti-HCV
|Abbott GmBH & Co. KG
|Hepatitis C Virus Encoded Antigen (Recombinant/Synthetic) (RIBA)
|CHIRON RIBA HCV 3.0 Strip Immunoblot Assay
|Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc
|Hepatitis C Virus Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Assay
|UltraQual HCV-RT-PCR-Assay
|National Genetics Institute
|Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Reverse Transcription (RT) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) assay
|None [Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Reverse Transcription (RT) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) assay]
|BioLife Plasma Services, LP
|HPC, Cord Blood
|ALLOCORD
|SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center
|HPC, Cord Blood
|Clevecord
|Cleveland Cord Blood Center
|HPC, Cord Blood
|Ducord
|Duke University School of Medicine, Carolinas
|HPC, Cord Blood
|Hemacord
|New York Blood Center, Inc
|HPC, Cord Blood
|None [HPC, Cord Blood]
|Bloodworks
|HPC, Cord Blood
|None [HPC, Cord Blood]
|Clinimmune Labs, University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank
|HPC, Cord Blood
|None [HPC, Cord Blood]
|LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Inc.
|HPC, Cord Blood
|None [HPC, Cord Blood]
|MD Anderson Cord Blood Bank
|HIV Supplemental Assay
|VioOne HIV Profile Supplemental Assay
|Avioq, Inc.
|Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type I
|Genetic Systems rLAV EIA
|Bio-Rad Laboratories
|Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1)
|HIV-1 (Western Blot)
|Maxim Biomedical, Inc
|Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1 Nucleic Acid Testing/Synthetic)
|APTIMA HIV-1 RNA Qualitative Assay
|Gen-Probe, Inc
|HIV-1 Group O and M, HIV-2, HCV and/or HBV (HIV-1/HIV-2/HCV/HBV/Multiplex Discriminatory NAT)
|cobas TaqScreen MPX Test, version 2.0 for use with the cobas s 201 system
|Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.
|Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1) Group M RNA, HIV-1 Group O RNA, Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 2 (HIV-2) RNA, Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) RNA and Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) DNA Assay
|COBAS TaqScreen MPX Test
|Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.
|Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 and/or Hepatitis C Virus and/or Hepatitis B Virus (HIV-1 and Hepatitis C Virus and Hepatitis B Virus/Nucleic Acid Pooled Testing/Synthetic)
|Procleix Ultrio Assay
|Gen-Probe, Inc
|Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 and/or Hepatitis C Virus and/or Hepatitis B Virus (HIV-1 and Hepatitis C Virus and Hepatitis B Virus/Nucleic Acid Pooled Testing/Synthetic)
|Procleix Ultrio Plus Assays
|Gen-Probe, Inc
|Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 and / or Hepatitis C Virus (HIV-1 and Hepatitis C Virus / Nucleic Acid Pooled Testing / Synthetic)
|Procleix HIV-1/HCV Assay
|Gen-Probe, Inc
|Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Type 1 (HIV-1) Reverse Transcription (RT) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) assay
|None [Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Type 1 (HIV-1) Reverse Transcription (RT) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) assay]
|BioLife Plasma Services, L.P.
|Human Immunodeficiency Virus Types 1 and 2 (E. coli, B. megaterium, Recombinant) Antigen and Synthetic Peptide (ChLIA)
|ABBOTT PRISM HIV O Plus
|Abbott Park, IL
|Human Immunodeficiency Virus Types 1 and 2 (E coli, B megaterium, Recombinant) Antigen, Antibody (p24) and Synthetic Peptides
|Alinity s HIV Ag/Ab Combo Reagent Kit
|Abbott GmbH & Co. KG
|Human T-Lymphotropic Virus Types I and II (E coli, Recombinant) Antigen and Synthetic Peptides
|Alinity s HTLV I/II
|Abbott GmbH & Co. KG
|Human Immunodeficiency Virus Types 1 and 2 (Recombinant and Synthetic Peptides)
|Geenius HIV 1/2 Supplemental Assay
|Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
|Human Immunodeficiency Virus Types 1 and 2/Enzyme Immuno Assay (EIA) / Recombinant)
|HIVAB HIV-1/HIV-2 (rDNA) EIA
|Abbott Laboratories
|Human Immunodeficiency Virus Types 1 and 2 (HIV-1 and HIV-2/Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)/Recombinant and Synthetic)
|Genetic Systems HIV-1/HIV-2 Plus O EIA
|Bio-Rad Laboratories
|Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Assay
|UltraQual HIV-1 RT-PCR Assay
|National Genetics Institute
|Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine, Recombinant
|GARDASIL 9
|Merck & Co., INC
|Human Papillomavirus (HPV)(Types 6, 11, 16, 18)Recombinant Vaccine
|GARDASIL
|Merck & Co, Inc
|Human Papillomavirus (HPV) (Types 16 and 18)
|Cervarix
|GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, UK
|Human T-Lymphotropic Virus Types I & II
|Avioq HTLV - I/II Microelisa System
|Avioq, Inc.
|Human T-Lymphotropic Virus Types I & II
|Abbott HTLV-I/HTLV-II EIA
|Abbott Laboratories
|Human T-Lymphotropic Virus Types I & II
|ABBOTT PRISM HTLV-I/HTLV-II
|Abbott Laboratories
|Human T-Lymphotropic Virus Types I & II
|MP Diagnostics HTLV Blot 2.4
|MP Biomedicals Asia Pacific Pte. LTD
|
I
|idecabtagene vicleucel
|ABECMA
|Celgene Corporation, a Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|Immune Globulin (Human)
|GamaSTAN S/D
|Grifols Therapeutics Inc.
|Immune Globulin Infusion 10% (Human) with Recombinant Human Hyaluronidase
|HYQVIA
|Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Baxter BioScience
|Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)
|Carimune NF, Nanofiltered
|CSL Behring AG
|Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)
|Flebogamma DIF 5%
|Instituto Grifols, SA
|Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)
|Gammaplex
|Bio Products Laboratory
|Immune globulin intravenous, human-dira
|YIMMUGO
|Biotest AG
|Immune Globulin Intravenous, human-ifas
|PANZYGA
|Octapharma Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H.
|Immune Globulin Intravenous, Human - slra
|ASCENIV
|ADMA Biologics, Inc.
|immune globulin intravenous human-stwk
|ALYGLO
|GC Biopharma Corp.
|Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human) 5%
|OCTAGAM
|OCTAPHARMA Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H.
|Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human), 10%, Caprylate/Chromatography Purified
|Gamunex-C, Gammaked
|Grifols Therapeutics Inc
|Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)
|BIVIGAM
|ADMA Biologics, Inc.
|Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human), 10% Liquid
|Privigen
|CSL Behring AG
|Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human), 10% Solution
|Gammagard Liquid
|Baxter Healthcare Corp
|Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (Human)
|Hizentra
|CSL Behring AG
|Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (Human)
|Vivaglobin
|CSL Behring GmbH
|Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (Human)
|CUTAQUIG
|OCTAPHARMA Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H.
|Immune Globulin Subcutaneous, Human - klhw, 20%
|XEMBIFY
|Grifols Therapeutics LLC
|Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (Human), 20% Solution
|CUVITRU
|Baxalta US, Inc.
|Immune Globulin Products (Animal-derived)
|CroFab
|Protherics, Inc
|Immune Globulin Products (Animal-derived)
|Anascorp
|Rare Disease Therapeutics, Inc.
|Immune Globulin Products (Animal-derived)
|DigiFab
|Protherics Inc
|Imugen Babesia microti Nucleic Acid Test (NAT)
|Babesia microti NAT/Babesia microti NAT for Blood Screening
|Oxford Immunotec Ltd
|Imugen Babesia microti Nucleic Acid Test (NAT)
|Babesia microti AFIA/Babesia microti AFIA for Blood Donor Screening
|Oxford Immunotec Ltd
|Influenza A (H1N1) 2009 Monovalent Vaccine
|None [Influenza A (H1N1) 2009 Monovalent Vaccine]
|
CSL Limited
ID Biomedical Corporation of Quebec
MedImmune LLC
Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics Limited
Sanofi Pasteur, Inc.
|Influenza A (H5N1) Monovalent Vaccine, Adjuvanted
|AUDENZ
|Seqirus Inc.
|Influenza Vaccine
|Flublok
|Protein Sciences Corporation
|Influenza Vaccine
|Flublok Quadrivalent
|Protein Sciences Corporation
|Influenza Vaccine, Adjuvanted
|FLUAD
|Seqirus, Inc.
|Influenza Vaccine, Adjuvanted
|FLUAD QUADRIVALENT
|Seqirus, Inc.
|Influenza Virus Vaccine
|Afluria, Afluria Southern Hemisphere
|Seqirus Pty. Ltd.
|Influenza Virus Vaccine
|Afluria Quadrivalent, Afluria Quadrivalent Southern Hemisphere
|Seqirus Pty Ltd.
|Influenza Virus Vaccine
|Agriflu
|Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc.
|Influenza Virus Vaccine
|Fluarix
|GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
|Influenza Virus Vaccine
|Fluarix Quadrivalent
|GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
|Influenza Virus Vaccine
|Flucelvax
|Seqirus, Inc.
|Influenza Virus Vaccine
|Flucelvax Quadrivalent
|Seqirus, Inc.
|Influenza Virus Vaccine
|FluLaval
|ID Biomedical Corporation of Quebec
|Influenza Virus Vaccine
|FluLaval Quadrivalent
|ID Biomedical Corporation of Quebec
|Influenza Virus Vaccine
|Fluvirin
|Seqirus Vaccines Limited
|Influenza Virus Vaccine
|Fluzone, Fluzone High-Dose and Fluzone Intradermal
|Sanofi Pasteur, Inc
|Influenza Virus Vaccine
|
Fluzone Quadrivalent, Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent, Fluzone, Intradermal Quadrivalent, Fluzone Quadrivalent Southern Hemisphere, Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent Southern Hemisphere
|Sanofi Pasteur, Inc.
|Influenza Virus Vaccine, H5N1 (for National Stockpile)
|None [Influenza Virus Vaccine, H5N1]
|Sanofi Pasteur, Inc
|Influenza Virus Vaccine, H5N1 (for National Stockpile)
|Influenza A (H5N1) Virus Monovalent Vaccine, Adjuvanted
|ID Biomedical Corporation of Quebec
|Influenza Virus Vaccine, Live, Intranasal
|FluMist
|MedImmune Vaccines, Inc
|Influenza Virus Vaccine, Live, Intranasal
|FluMist Quadrivalent
|MedImmune LLC
|
J
|Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine, Inactivated, Adsorbed
|IXIARO
|Intercell Biomedical
|
L
|lifileucel
|AMTAGVI
|Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.
|Lymphocyte Immune Globulin, Anti-thymocyte Globulin (Equine)
|ATGAM
|Pharmacia & Upjohn Company LLC (a Pfizer Company)
|lisocabtagene maraleucel
|
BREYANZI
|Juno Therapeutics, Inc., a Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel)
|LYFGENIA
|bluebird bio, Inc.
|
M
|Measles, Mumps and Rubella Vaccine, Live
|PRIORIX
|GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA
|Measles, Mumps and Rubella Virus Vaccine, Live
|M-M-R II
|Merck & Co, Inc
|Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Varicella Virus Vaccine Live
|ProQuad
|Merck & Co, Inc
|Meningococcal Group B Vaccine
|TRUMENBA
|Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a subsidiary of Pfizer Inc.
|Meningococcal Group B Vaccine
|Bexsero
|Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc.
|Meningococcal Groups A, B, C, W and Y Vaccine
|PENBRAYA
|Pfizer Ireland Pharmaceuticals
|Meningococcal (Groups A, C, Y, and W-135) Oligosaccharide Diphtheria CRM197 Conjugate Vaccine
|Menveo
|Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc.
|Meningococcal Groups (A, C, Y, and W-135) Polysaccharide Diphtheria Toxoid Conjugate Vaccine
|Menactra
|Sanofi Pasteur, Inc
|Meningococcal Groups C and Y and Haemophilus b Tetanus Toxoid Conjugate Vaccine
|MenHibrix
|GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
|Meningococcal (Groups A, C, Y, W) Conjugate Vaccine
|MenQuadfi
|Sanofi Pasteur, Inc.
|Multiple Non-standardized Allergenic Extracts
|Allergenic Extracts
|ALK-Abello, Inc
|N
|nadofaragene firadenovec
|ADSTILADRIN
|Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S
|Non-Standardized Allergenic Extracts
|None
|Jubilant HollisterStier LLC
|Non-Standardized Allergenic Extracts
|None
|GREER Laboratories, Inc.
|
O
|None
|OraSure HIV-1 Oral Specimen Collection Device
|OraSure Technologies, Inc.
|OLYMPUS PK System Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents
|[OLYMPUS PK System Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents]
|DIAGAST
|omidubicel-onlv
|OMISIRGE
|Gamida Cell Ltd.
|onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi
|ZOLGENSMA
|Novartis Gene Therapies, Inc.
|
P
|Pathogen Reduction System for Plasma
|INTERCEPT Blood System for Plasma
|Cerus Corporation
|Peanut (Arachis hypogaea) Allergen Powder-dnfp
|PALFORZIA
|Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.
|Plasma Cryoprecipitate (For Further Manufacturing Use)
|Plasma Cryoprecipitate
|OCTAPHARMA Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H.
|Plasminogen, Human-tvmh
|RYPLAZIM
|Prometic Biotherapeutics Inc.
|Pneumococcal Vaccine, Polyvalent
|Pneumovax 23
|Merck &Co, Inc
|Pneumococcal 7-valent Conjugate Vaccine (Diphtheria CRM197 Protein)
|Prevnar
|Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Inc
|Pneumococcal 13-valent Conjugate Vaccine (Diphtheria CRM197 Protein)
|Prevnar 13
|Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Inc
|Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine
|VAXNEUVANCE
|Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
|Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine
|Prevnar 20
|Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, LLC
|Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine
|CAPVAXIVE
|Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC
|Poliovirus Vaccine Inactivated (Monkey Kidney Cell)
|IPOL
|Sanofi Pasteur, SA
|Pooled Plasma (Human), Solvent/Detergent Treated
|Octaplas
|Octapharma Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H.
|Procleix Babesia Assay
|Procleix Babesia Assay
|Grifols Diagnostic Solutions, Inc.
|Procleix Ultrio Elite Assay
|Procleix
|Grifols Diagnostic Solutions, Inc.
|Procleix Zika Virus Assay
|NONE
|Grifols Diagnostic Solutions, Inc.
|Protein C Concentrate (Human)
|CEPROTIN
|Baxter Healthcare Corp
|Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (Human)
|Kcentra
|CSL Behring GmbH
|Prothrombin complex concentrate, human-lans
|BALFAXAR
|Octapharma Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H.
|R
|None
|RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (Model Number: AVRL0102)
|Avita Medical Americas, LLC
|None
|RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device
|Avita Medical Americas, LLC
|Rabies Immune Globulin (Human)
|KEDRAB
|Kamada Ltd.
|Rabies Vaccine
|IMOVAX RABIES
|Sanofi Pasteur
|Rabies Vaccine
|RabAvert
|Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics
|Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine
|ABRYSVO
|Pfizer Inc.
|Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine, Adjuvanted
|AREXVY
|GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA
|Reagent Red Blood Cells
|REFERENCELLS
|Immucor, Inc.
|Reagent Red Blood Cells
|ALBAcyte
|Alba Bioscience Limited
|Reagent Red Blood Cells
|Data-Cyte Plus, Reverse-Cyte, Search-Cyte Reagent Red Blood Cells - STN 103898
|Medion Diagnostics AG
|Reagent Red Blood Cells
|Panoscreen and Panoscreen EXTEND
|Immucor, Inc
|Reagent Red Blood Cells; Reagent Red Blood Cells For Use in Automated Systems
|Biotestcell and Erytypecell
|Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH
|Reagent Red Blood Cells for use with the IH-System
|Anti-Human Globulin Anti-IgG IH-Card AHG Anti-IgG
|Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH
|Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine
|MRESVIA
|ModernaTX, Inc.
|Rho(D) Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)
|Rhophylac
|CSL Behring AG
|Rho(D) Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)
|WinRho SDF Liquid
|Cangene Corp
|Rotavirus Vaccine, Live, Oral
|ROTARIX
|GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
|Rotavirus Vaccine, Live, Oral, Pentavalent
|RotaTeq
|Merck & Co, Inc
|Rubber Panel Thin-Layer Rapid Use Epicutaneous Patch Test
|Rubber Panel T.R.U.E. TEST
|SmartPractice Denmark ApS
|
S
|Selective Cytopheretic Device
|QUELIMMUNE
|SeaStar Medical, Inc.
|Short Ragweed Pollen Allergenic Extract/ Short and Giant Ragweed Pollen Mix Allergenic Extract
|None
|Greer Laboratories, Inc
|Short Ragweed Pollen Allergen Extract
|RAGWITEK
|Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp
|sipuleucel-T
|PROVENGE
|Dendreon Corporation
|Smallpox (Vaccinia) Vaccine, Live
|ACAM2000
|Emergent Product Development Gaithersburg, Inc.
|Smallpox and Monkeypox Vaccine, Live, Non-Replicating
|JYNNEOS
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|Standardized Grass Pollen Allergenic Extracts
|None
|Greer Laboratories, Inc.
|Standardized Short Ragweed (Ambrosia artemisiifolia) Allergenic Extract
|Standardized Short Ragweed
|Jubilant HollisterStier LLC
|
T
|Test, HIV Detection (Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) p24 antigen and Antibodies to HIV Type 1 (HIV-1 group M and group O) and/or Type 2)
|LIAISON XL MUREX HIV Ab/Ag HT and LIAISON XL MUREX Control HIV Ab/Ag HT
|DiaSorin, Inc.
|talimogene laherparepvec
|IMLYGIC
|Amgen Inc.
|Tetanus and Diphtheria Toxoids Adsorbed for Adult Use
|TENIVAC
|Sanofi Pasteur, Ltd
|Tetanus Toxoid, Reduced Diphtheria Toxoid and Acellular Pertussis Vaccine, Adsorbed
|Adacel
|Sanofi Pasteur, Ltd
|Tetanus Toxoid, Reduced Diphtheria Toxoid and Acellular Pertussis Vaccine, Adsorbed
|Boostrix
|GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
|Thin-Layer Rapid Use Epicutaneous Patch Test
|T.R.U.E. TEST
|Mekos Laboratories AS
|Thrombin, Topical (Human)
|Evithrom
|OMRIX Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd
|Thrombin, Topical (Recombinant)
|RECOTHROM
|ZymoGenetics, Inc
|Thrombin, Topical (Bovine Origin)
|THROMBIN-JMI
|Distributed by: King Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol, TN 37620
Manufactured by: GenTrac, Incorporated, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
|Tick-Borne Encephalitis Vaccine
|TICOVAC
|Pfizer Ireland Pharmaceuticals
|tisagenlecleucel
|KYMRIAH
|Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
|Trypanosoma cruzi (T. cruzi) (Anti-T. cruzi Assay)
|ABBOTT PRISM Chagas
|Abbott Laboratories
|Trypanosoma cruzi (T.cruzi) Whole Cell Lysate Antigen
|ORTHO T.cruzi ELISA Test System
|Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc
|Trypanosoma Cruzi (T. cruzi) (E. Coli, Recombinant)
|ABBOTT ESA Chagas
|Abbott Laboratories
|Trypanosoma Cruzi (E Coli, Recombinant) Antigen
|Alinity s Chagas
|Abbott GMBH & CO. KG
|Tuberculin, Purified Protein Derivative
|Aplisol
|JHP Pharmaceuticals, LLC
|Tuberculin, Purified Protein Derivative
|Tubersol
|Sanofi Pasteur, Ltd
|Typhoid Vaccine Live Oral Ty21a
|Vivotif
|Berna Biotech, Ltd
|Typhoid Vi Polysaccharide Vaccine
|Typhim Vi
|Sanofi Pasteur, SA
|
V
|Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)
|None
|Cangene Corp.
|valoctocogene roxaparvovec-rvox
|ROCTAVIAN
|BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc
|Varicella Virus Vaccine Live
|Varivax
|Merck & Co, Inc
|Varicella Zoster Immune Globulin (Human)
|VARIZIG
|Cangene Corporation
|voretigene neparvovec-rzyl
|LUXTURNA
|Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
|
W
|von Willebrand Factor/Coagulation Factor VIII Complex (Human)
|Wilate
|Octapharma Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H.
|von Willebrand factor (Recombinant)
|VONVENDI
|Baxalta US Inc.
|West Nile Virus Nucleic acid test for use in the cobas 6800/8800 Systems
|cobas WNV
|Roche Molecular System, Inc.
|West Nile Virus (WNV) RNA
|cobas TaqScreen West Nile Virus Test for use with the cobas s 201 system
|Roche Molecular System, Inc
|West Nile Virus (WNV/Nucleic Acid Pooled Testing/Synthetic)
|Procleix West Nile Virus (WNV) Assay
|Gen-Probe, Inc
|
Y
|Yellow Fever Vaccine
|YF-Vax
|Sanofi Pasteur, Inc
|
Z
|Zoster Vaccine
|Zostavax
|Merck & Co, Inc
|Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted
|SHINGRIX
|GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
