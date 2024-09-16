CEPTES Announces Updates to XfilesPro DocuPrime

CEPTES customers can now benefit from seamless Document Life Cycle Management (DLM) with their document generation app, simplifying complex version management

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEPTES today announced it has introduced new features and capabilities to XfilesPro DocuPrime that provide a unified solution for managing the entire document lifecycle, including document generation , review & approval, and eSignature at Dreamforce 2024.XfilesPro DocuPrime enables customers to effortlessly create customizable documents with Google Docs templates. This advanced app automates document generation, supports multiple formats, and now includes real-time eSign, review, and approval features.XfilesPro DocuPrime is currently available on AppExchange atComments on the News Document life cycle management plays a pivotal role for all industry verticals and having this feature as part of the XfilesPro DocuPrime gives a tremendous value proposition for all customers," said Harish Kumar, Co-founder of CEPTES Software. "We look forward to showcasing this at Dreamforce 2024 and demonstrating how XfilesPro can transform document management ."Salesforce, AppExchange, Dreamforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.About CEPTES SoftwareCEPTES Software is a Salesforce Partner that delivers innovative business solutions on the world's #1 cloud platform. With over 14 years of experience, they have enabled the transformation of various business verticals for over 1000 companies across different industries. Regarded as a leader in developing future-proof products and offering managed services, CEPTES is well known for its premium AppExchange applications XfilesPro, DataArchiva, 200 OK, and RealE 360.For more information, please visit: www.ceptes.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.