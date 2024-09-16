benefitbay® Fortifies Leadership Team with Strategic Hires

benefitbay team benefitbay company logo

Meagan White as Chief of Staff and Brandon Scarborough as VP of Strategic Partnerships

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- benefitbay, a frontrunner in Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRA), is thrilled to announce the addition of two key leaders to its team this September, further solidifying its strong market position. Meagan White joins as Chief of Staff, and Brandon Scarborough steps in as VP of Strategic Partnerships.

Meagan White, with her extensive experience at in the financial sector and most recently operations with FedEx, will spearhead internal operations, drive organizational alignment, and optimize workflows across departments. Her focus will be on cultivating a robust internal culture, enhancing communication strategies, and ensuring the scalability of the company’s operational processes to meet increasing demand.

Brandon Scarborough, a distinguished executive from 90 Degree Benefits and former “Broker of the Year,” will concentrate on forging strategic alliances and expanding benefitbay’s market reach. He will lead partnership development with key stakeholders in the employee benefits industry, establish collaborations that drive business growth, and support benefitbay’s mission to broaden its client base with innovative ICHRA solutions.

“Bringing Meagan and Brandon on board marks a pivotal advancement in our growth trajectory,” said Brandy Burch, CEO of benefitbay. “Their combined expertise, leadership, and forward-thinking approach are perfectly aligned with our mission to innovate and expand in the employee benefits space.”

These strategic hires come on the heels of benefitbay securing a $1.5 million investment from Allos Ventures to bolster its growth and innovation strategy. Meagan and Brandon’s roles will be instrumental in executing this strategy by strengthening internal processes, expanding market presence, and enhancing the overall customer experience.

With these strategic additions, benefitbay is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities, deliver customized, compliant ICHRA solutions, and continue its commitment to providing flexible and innovative health benefits that empower employers and support employee well-being. The market is adopting ICHRA at a record rate and benefitbay continues to provide a stand-apart solution that is purpose built to interface with the current benefits ecosystem.

