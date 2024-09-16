Submit Release
ICRC president arrives in Moscow to discuss pressing humanitarian issues

Ms Spoljaric plans to discuss in confidence with senior government officials the humanitarian consequences of the Russia-Ukraine international armed conflict as well as ongoing armed conflicts in places such as Myanmar, Gaza, and Sudan.

This is to include critical issues such as respect for international humanitarian law, prisoners of war, the fate of the missing, and protection for humanitarian workers. Last week, three ICRC staff were killed when shelling hit a distribution site in the Donetsk region. These deaths—which the ICRC condemned—come amid a sharp rise in the number of humanitarians killed around the world in the last two years. 

The visit is part of the ICRC’s ongoing engagement with Russian authorities. This dialogue is part of ICRC’s work to speak with all parties to a conflict about their obligations under the Geneva Conventions to limit suffering in war as well as ICRC’s work to respond to humanitarian needs.

