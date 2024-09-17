SALESmanago Unveils Scalable Customer Engagement Platform to Tackle Martech Fragmentation and Boost Ecommerce Growth

KRAKOW, POLAND, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ● The Starter Pack supports mid-market brands with tailored, highly personalised customer journeys, providing an average 20x ROI and 30-day Time To Value● Company launches industry-firsts with automated AI omnichannel workflows and Growth Framework to support ecommerce brands at each stage of their journey● With 27% more marketing technology tools flooding the market this year alone, SALESmanago is calling for the end of overpaying and underusing martech features and point solutions SALESmanago, the SaaS powerhouse with over 2,000 customers, is tackling the increasingly complex and fragmented martech industry with the launch of its Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) Starter Pack and a Growth Framework to fuel mid-market ecommerce expansion in Europe.SALESmanago’s new AI-powered CEP mid-market Starter Pack provides a comprehensive, yet tailored CEP solution that can evolve as customers scale their ecommerce business, while reducing their reliance on point solutions. Designed to help mid-sized B2C brands grow their business with omnichannel experiences and advanced personalisation tools, a standout platform feature is the SALESmanago AI Sidekick . It is the first AI solution to help marketers make smarter omnichannel, content and customer decisions, while minimising the effort required to deliver personalised customer experiences, setting new benchmarks for efficiency, speed, and return on investment.SALESmanago already powers 158+ billion customer transactions per month. Leading ecommerce brands, including Victoria’s Secret, iSpot, and 4F, benefit from SALESmanago’s ROI and Time to Value capabilities. On average, SALESmanago customers experience 20x ROI and Time to Value of 30 days.One customer reaping ROI benefits from SALESmanago’s platform is Komputronik. Its eCommerce Director, Karol Tokarski, said: “Komputronik needed a solution that could match our diverse product range and multichannel presence. SALESmanago has enabled us to implement a truly omnichannel strategy, securing seamless customer experience. The results speak for themselves—a 20x ROI and significantly improved customer engagement through timely, personalised communication. Looking ahead, we're thrilled to be working with SALESmanago on innovative communication strategies to further enhance loyalty across our digital and physical retail channels.”Brian Plackis-Cheng, CEO at SALESmanago, commented: “The martech landscape continues to fragment—with 14,000+ vendors at last count. To combat product fragmentation, the SALESmanago CEP Starter Pack, coupled with our Growth Framework, provides ambitious B2C mid-market ecommerce brands with a clear and tailored path to achieve their growth objectives with ease and speed. We’re calling for ecommerce companies to stop overpaying for underused features and point solutions. There’s a smarter, more efficient way to power growth—and we’re here to make it happen.”The CEP Starter Pack will be supported by an industry-defining SALESmanago Growth Framework, which ensures businesses can craft strategies and solutions that meet their individual growth requirements. The SALESmanago Growth Framework will empower ecommerce brands to assess their maturity based on their use cases and objectives, helping these companies to achieve higher levels of capability. It consists of four dynamic phases encompassing key marketing components including customer and engagement data, the ability to deliver tailored omnichannel customer experiences, productivity and efficiency, and growth levers.For more information about SALESmanago and its AI-powered Customer Engagement Platform, visit salesmanago.com.-END-About SALESmanagoSALESmanago is a European SaaS company founded in 2012. We offer a powerful, feature-rich Customer Engagement Platform for digitally-fueled ecommerce marketing teams, adopted by 2,000+ mid-size businesses across Europe, including iSpot, 4F, and Victoria's Secret.SALESmanago helps customers acquire, convert, and engage their clients with deep personalisation mastery and orchestrated journeys, utilising our unique SALESmanago Growth Framework. Our customers trust us to help them grow, we are rated 8.8/10 on TrustRadius and 4.5/5 on Capterra—which is reflecting our commitment to help B2C brands grow revenue in the most efficient way.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.