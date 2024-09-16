Marybeth Gregg of The International Center for Women’s Leadership to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SEA GIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marybeth Gregg is a leader in her field. Perhaps that’s one reason she’s so good at recognizing leadership skills in others. Marybeth is a firm believer that there is no challenge that is insurmountable, and it is this confidence she instills in the business leaders she helps. Throughout her career, she has designed and implemented numerous leadership development, organizational re-structuring, international staffing, and performance management initiatives.

Marybeth is also the president and founder of Gregg Resource Group which provides various focused programs and solutions to help individuals and organizations achieve greater success and high impact results. One integral part of that is The International Center for Women’s Leadership.

Marybeth has seen inequity in leadership; women, including her, had so much to contribute but were largely under-represented. There were too many times when she was the only woman with a seat at the big table, and when she voiced an idea it would be glossed over until a colleague would say the same thing. It took a long time to realize that she had the inner resources to have a greater impact – she simply didn’t know how. Throughout a vast and varied career, she grew her mission to embody her own talent and created avenues for others to take charge of their lives, their careers, and their influence.

Today, her clients are individuals and teams within organizations. She helps leaders recognize their own skills and then guides them as they expand their expertise to others in the changing workplace.

“My greatest joy is in helping women find their light and realize their impact using their full complement of skills and their purpose.”

It is up to each of us to take responsibility for our own lives and our impact on others and we must give ourselves permission to ask for support. We are such givers and learning to balance giving with receiving is also a powerful leadership skill.



Marybeth says that we all leave a legacy (not just for the rich or famous) and our actions have a ripple effect on other humans. It can be as elementary as a delightful encounter with a clerk in a store or showing kindness to a neighbor. Other times it is about striving to develop yourself or a member of your team in the workplace.

We are all dealing with a new world of work, and the role of a leader is shifting—one in which we have so many more options, and it’s critical to step up and consider the needs of others. Each and every day, we work with people who span four generations. Technology is moving fast, and we all must take a step back to explore what is working and what is not, and then enrich the team with the optimal way we communicate and collaborate.

Marybeth conducts workshops, training sessions, one to one coaching, and even retreats that help achieve such goals and balance. On her radio show she will talk about the one for women planned for Spring 2025. She will also talk about her book How to Soar with a Broken Wing: Finding Tiny Moments of Joy Every Day, which outlines the personal story of her husband’s illness and death and how it impacted her self-awareness journey. Marybeth shares strategies for how to manage the most difficult life situations and emerge whole and happy (certainly applicable in business.)

Through her personal experiences, Marybeth’s leadership coaching style and knowledge evolved. She teaches principles like letting go, shifting your mindset, and being more self-aware. She put these into a strategy she calls The ABCs of moving to a more positive place.

Marybeth notes that for a leader to be truly empowering, they must connect to their innate skills, what they need to do better, and how to delegate instead of micro-manage. A good leader also deeply knows their team and appreciates the uniqueness of each person, and how to best encourage and motivate them so they can thrive and develop. This also brings business success. Development is often a greater motivator than money when people are making career decisions. This is even more important for women.

Marybeth is an engaging speaker. She has appeared on podcasts and is an upcoming guest on Close Up as part of their empowering women series.

Marybeth says “My focus on developing women as leaders has become clear. When I hear that projections show women won’t be equally represented in leadership until 2085, it spurs me to action! We have entered a new world of work where the contributions of every person are critical - we all matter. My programs are designed to help individuals and organizations realize their own leadership and personal potential. “

