Eisbach Bio Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Trial for EIS-12656, a First-In-Class Allosteric Inhibitor of ALC1 in Refractory Advanced Solid Tumors

MARTINSRIED, Germany, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eisbach Bio GmbH (“Eisbach” or the “Company”), a privately-held clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cancer medicines leveraging synthetic lethality, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in Module 1 of the ongoing Phase 1/2 MATCH clinical trial (NCT06525298) investigating the small molecule ALC1 inhibitor EIS-12656 in solid tumors. In this trial, Eisbach seeks to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary clinical activity of the allosteric ALC1 inhibitor in the monotherapy setting. The trial, which is being conducted at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson), is co-funded with an investment from the Cancer Focus Fund, a unique investment fund established in collaboration with MD Anderson to provide funding and clinical expertise to advance promising cancer therapies.



EIS-12656 is a first-in-class, selective, potent, oral and brain-penetrant small molecule inhibitor of the chromatin helicase ALC1 (CHD1L), a key molecular machine involved in DNA damage and genome repair mechanisms. EIS-12656 targets ALC1 through allosteric mechanisms, suppressing the cancer-relevant genome reorganization induced by DNA damage. Eisbach’s preclinical in vivo data with EIS-12656 showed rapid tumor growth inhibition, high bioavailability and excellent tolerability.

“This milestone marks Eisbach’s entry into the cancer clinic with a transformative target and unique allosteric approach. ALC1 is a superior, orthogonal target in tumors with impaired DNA damage and repair. Its inhibitor EIS-12656 is the result of our ability to disrupt the function of the powerful machines that reorganize our genome in a very targeted manner,” said Adrian Schomburg, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Eisbach. “This clinical study will assess the impact of EIS-12656’s ability to hit both genetic and molecular vulnerabilities in our cancer indications, potentially enabling its advancement as a drug that is both efficacious and well-tolerated.”

About the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial

The open label study of EIS-12656 will evaluate its safety, tolerability and efficacy in patients with genetically-defined advanced solid tumors. Led by Principal Investigator Timothy A. Yap, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Vice President, Head of Clinical Development in the Therapeutics Discovery Division and Professor of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at MD Anderson, the trial includes dose escalation of EIS-12656 monotherapy, followed by dose expansion modules and evaluation in gynecological, pancreatic and prostate cancer patients progressing under PARP inhibitor treatment. Eisbach selected CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting, a global full-service Contract Research Organization, as a strong partner providing regulatory and clinical trial management service for this trial.

About Eisbach

Eisbach is at the forefront of precision oncology, developing allosteric drugs that selectively disrupt molecular machines vital for tumor genome reorganization. Combining genetic vulnerabilities with its proprietary ALLOS platform, which hits the molecular vulnerability of its cancer targets, Eisbach pioneers first-in-class therapies with fewer side effects. For more information, visit http://www.eisbach.bio and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Eisbach Bio GmbH

Corporate:

Adrian Schomburg, CEO

info@eisbach.bio

Media:

Jonathan Iorio

+49 89 2153 79013‬

mediarelations@eisbach.bio

