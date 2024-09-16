FDC Servers announces major datacenter expansion across Europe and North America

FDC Servers partners with Equinix to expand datacenters in Europe and North America, offering unmetered connectivity and enhanced hosting solutions

DESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FDC Servers is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its datacenter presence across Europe and North America.This strategic growth initiative, executed with global digital infrastructure provider Equinix, will enhance FDC Servers’ capacity to deliver cutting-edge hosting solutions and network services to customers around the world.FDC Servers selected Equinix for its high performance data centers and state-of-the-art server housing environments, offering unparalleled support through 24x7x365 remote hands, robust service level agreements (SLAs), high power density infrastructure, and rigorous facility certifications, including ISO standards.Equinix’s extensive global network presence and exceptional security protocols were also key factors."Our decision to work with Equinix reflects our commitment to providing the highest quality high-performance datacenter infrastructure for our customers," said Petr Kral, CEO at FDC Servers. “Their global reach, state-of-the-art facilities, and rigorous security protocols provide an ideal environment for our servers and services, ensuring reliability and security. This enables us to stay focused on delivering unmetered 100Gbps and 400Gbps connectivity, with IP transit capabilities of up to 800Gbps, and upcoming server connections, all designed to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”Servers and services deployed in Equinix facilities will have access to a broad range of network capabilities, including multiple IP transit providers, private and public peering, and Layer 2 connectivity between datacenters. Additionally, FDC Servers’ bare metal services and colocation solutions will be hosted in racks that support high power density, incorporating high-efficiency cooling systems and advanced power management.The first phase of the expansion saw new European datacenter locations go live in August 2024, with additional North American locations set to follow in the coming weeks.For a comprehensive list of new and existing datacenter locations, please visit https://www.fdcservers.net About FDC ServersFDC Servers is a global leader in delivering high bandwidth hosting solutions, specializing in bare metal servers, VPS, colocation services, and network connectivity. With a commitment to providing high-performance infrastructure backed by industry-leading SLAs, FDC Servers supports businesses of all sizes in achieving their digital transformation goals.

