Medical Devices Market was valued at USD 458.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 801.4 billion by 2031
CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 continues its robust growth trajectory, driven by technological advancements, an aging global population, and increasing healthcare expenditure. In 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, the market was valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒𝟓𝟖.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, and according to recent projections, it is expected to reach 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟖𝟎𝟏.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The rising demand for advanced medical technologies such as minimally invasive surgeries, wearable medical devices, and smart healthcare solutions is accelerating the expansion of this market. Additionally, the prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, is increasing the need for innovative medical devices, further fueling market growth.
North America continues to dominate the market due to high healthcare spending, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, where rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing investments in medical technology are driving market expansion.
Key players in the global medical devices market include Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers, and GE Healthcare, all of which are continuously developing new technologies and expanding their product portfolios to meet the evolving demands of the healthcare industry.
• 3M Co.
• Abbott Laboratories
• Allergan Inc.
• Baxter International Inc.
• Bayer
• Becton, Dickinson and Co.
• Boston Scientific Corp.
• Cardinal Health Inc.
• Covidien plc
• Cryolife Inc.
• Danaher
• Depuy Synthes
• Endologix, Inc.
• Essilor International SA
• Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA
• GE Healthcare
• Getinge Ab
• Johnson & Johnson
• Koninklijke Philips NV
• Medtronic Inc.
• Novartis AG
• Olympus Corp.
• Roche Diagnostics
• Siemens Healthcare
• Smith & Nephew PLC
• Smiths Medical
• St. Jude Medical Inc.
• Stryker Corp.
• Terumo Corp.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Zimmer Holdings Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
The global medical devices market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, as healthcare providers increasingly adopt technologically advanced devices to enhance patient care, reduce recovery times, and improve overall clinical outcomes.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
o Electrodiagnostic Devices
Ultrasound Systems
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Electrocardiographs
Scintigraphy Apparatus
Other Electrodiagnostic Devices
o Radiation Devices
CT Scanners
Other Medical X-ray Apparatus
o Imaging Parts & Accessories
Contrast Media
X-ray Tubes
Medical X-ray Film
Other Imaging Parts & Accessories
• 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬
o Syringes, Needles & Catheters
Syringes (with/without needles)
Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for Sutures
Others
o Bandages & Dressings
Adhesive Medical Dressings
Non-adhesive Medical Dressing
o Suturing Materials
o Other Consumables
Surgical Gloves
Ostomy Products
Blood-Grouping Reagents
First-aid Boxes & Kits
• Patient Aids
o Portable Aids
Hearing Aids
Pacemakers
o Therapeutic Applications
Therapeutic Respiration Devices
Mechano-Therapy Devices
o Others (Endoscope, Defibrillators, CRT Devices, etc.)
o Orthopedics and Prosthetics
Fixation Devices
Artificial Joints
Other Artificial Body Parts
Dental Products
Dental Instruments and Supplies
Dental Instruments
Dental Cement
Teeth and Other Fittings
Dental Care Equipment
Dental Drills
Dental Chairs
Dental X-Rays
Patient Monitoring Devices
• 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬
o Ophthalmic Instruments
o Hospital Furniture
o Wheelchairs
o Medical & Surgical Sterilizers
o Ultra-violet or Infra-Red Ray Apparatus
o Other Instruments & Appliances
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Oncology
• Cardiology
• Orthopedics
• Ophthalmic
• Respiratory
• Urology & Gynecology
• General & Plastic Surgery
• Dental
• Diabetic Care
• Wound Management
• Nephrology
• General Hospital and Healthcare
• Ear, Nose, and Throat
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Hospitals & Surgical Centers
• Clinics
• Household
• Other End Users
𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲
• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Poland
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
