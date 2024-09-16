Hurricane Season Creates Storm Drain Challenges

With hurricane season in Charleston, Summerville, and Mount Pleasant, Rooter-Man SC urges property managers and homeowners to schedule storm drain checks now.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- While many homeowners think of professional plumbers as primarily dealing with the fixtures and pipes inside their home, the infrastructure outside the building, buried below the ground, is very important to the safety of their home as well and requires periodic inspection by expert technicians. One component of this infrastructure, which is independent of the home’s indoor plumbing system, is storm water drainage. The storm drain infrastructure varies widely from property to property, and each owner should be aware of what they have on site, its vulnerabilities to debris, erosion, and other threats, and its current condition, especially leading into seasons of increased rainfall.Rooter-Man SC is a professional plumbing service operating in the greater Charleston area. In this region, fall brings the highest frequency of hurricanes and tropical storms, which regularly drop many inches of rain in a short amount of time and trigger widespread flooding. These flood waters carry soil, leaves, tree branches, and other types of debris into the storm drains, which can create clogs. These clogs, in turn, cause future flood waters to back up onto the surface rather than being safely carried away to the nearest waterway.The team at Rooter-Man SC offers expert jetting service to blast debris out of storm drain systems and ensure that they are clean and ready to function properly when heavy rains come in the future. Technicians gain visibility to underground drain pipes using camera equipment, assessing their structural integrity and levels of debris clogging. If clogs are present, high pressure water jetting is used to safely, quickly, and thoroughly clear the debris and keep the pipes ready to convey flood waters swiftly off the property.While residential property owners do not often consider the impact of storm drainage on their home, there are significant threats associated with clogged drains. If water drains slowly after a heavy rain, pools of water collect at low points on the property, often at the base of the home’s foundation. Even worse, a home with a basement can suffer leaks as well as moisture damage, not to mention a favorable environment for the propagation of mold and mildew. With a call to Rooter-Man SC, homeowners in the Charleston area can have an expert plumber inspect their property, inform them of the location and condition of their storm drain system, and use jetting equipment to quickly clear any clogs.Commercial properties have an additional responsibility to protect shoppers, diners, and other members of the public that visit their locations. Managers of these properties must be more diligent to regularly schedule inspections of the storm drains that service their parking lots, loading docks, and other areas that are vulnerable to flooding. Besides the negative effect of lost business, flooded parking lots and walkways create safety hazards for guests and employees. Rooter-Man SC provides jetting services for commercial storm drains up to six inches in diameter.Early fall is an ideal time to schedule storm drain pipe inspections and jetting by insured, experienced, and expert plumbers like the team at Rooter-Man SC. With hurricanes and tropical storms in the forecast for the coming months, commercial and residential property owners alike can rest easy knowing that their storm drain systems are clear and fully functional.In addition to storm drain service, Rooter-Man SC also offers the full slate of plumbing services throughout greater Charleston, including video inspection of water and sewage pipes and leak detection. With the help of Rooter-Man, property owners can resolve leaks due to broken pipes quickly and with minimal disruption to landscaping and infrastructure. Rooter-Man’s services are listed on the company’s website along with service area, professional certifications, and contact information.

