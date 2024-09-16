Wiley & Renowned Data-Driven Growth Strategist, Lillian Pierson, Announce Upcoming Release of The Data & AI Imperative

The Data & AI Imperative: Designing Strategies for Exponential Growth Renowned data-driven growth strategist, Lillian Pierson The Data & AI Imperative Sneak Peek

A Blueprint for Leveraging AI Strategy for Extraordinary Business Growth

This book is about giving leaders the tools they need to develop and execute data and AI strategies that lead to predictable, scalable growth, no matter their organization’s size or industry.” — Lillian Pierson, P.E.

Wiley and renowned data-driven growth strategist, Lillian Pierson, are excited to announce the release of The Data & AI Imperative: Designing Strategies for Exponential Growth, set to launch on December 5, 2024. This highly anticipated book provides business leaders, technology professionals, and data professionals with a comprehensive guide to harnessing the transformative power of data and AI strategy to drive sustainable growth.In The Data & AI Imperative, Pierson shares her proprietary STAR Framework™, an actionable roadmap designed to help organizations unlock the full potential of AI strategy and their data assets. The book equips readers with the strategies they need to implement AI-driven projects, optimize decision-making, and capitalize on cutting-edge technologies that are reshaping industries across the globe.About the BookThe Data & AI Imperative is a masterclass in leveraging data and AI strategy to fuel business growth. Lillian Pierson, a celebrated leader in data and AI strategies for growth, distills nearly two decades of experience into a clear, actionable roadmap for companies of all sizes.The book introduces Pierson’s proprietary STAR Framework™, a step-by-step guide that helps organizations assess their current data capabilities and build strategies that align AI initiatives with business objectives. From AI-driven marketing and product innovation to operational efficiency and ethical AI practices,The Data & AI Imperative covers the full spectrum of AI’s potential in the modern business world. Readers will discover how to:- Design and execute strategies for AI projects and products that drive measurable growth.- Apply AI strategy to optimize product development, customer engagement, and decision-making.- Address key challenges such as AI ethics, data privacy, and regulatory compliance​​.- Execute AI strategy for real-time business innovation and competitive advantage.With real-world case studies, deep industry insights, and practical tools for decision-making, The Data & AI Imperative is an essential resource for executives, product managers, and data professionals seeking to thrive in the AI era.About the AuthorLillian Pierson, P.E., is a globally recognized data-driven growth strategist, educator, and founder of Data-Mania. With over 20 years of experience, Pierson has helped organizations across the globe—ranging from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing tech startups—design and execute successful data and AI strategies. Her unique ability to translate complex AI and data concepts into actionable business strategies has made her one of the most sought-after experts in the field.Pierson has educated over 2 million learners through her books, courses, and consulting work. She is known for empowering businesses to harness the full potential of data and AI strategy to achieve sustainable growth. Her contributions have driven the expansion of some of the most well-known global brands, making her an influential voice in the fields of growth, data science, and AI leadership​.The Data & AI Imperative is her latest work. It’s designed to give business leaders and professionals the tools they need to thrive in today’s AI-driven world.Why The Data & AI Imperative is TimelyAs businesses across the globe grapple with the rapid rise of artificial intelligence and data technologies, The Data & AI Imperative arrives at the quintessential moment. AI is no longer a future trend—it’s a present reality that’s reshaping industries from healthcare and finance to retail and manufacturing. To remain competitive, organizations must embrace AI-driven solutions that fuel innovation, enhance customer experiences, and streamline operations.Lillian Pierson’s book offers a timely and practical guide for navigating this transformation. With AI playing a pivotal role in everything from product development to personalized marketing, business leaders need a clear AI strategy to integrate these technologies into their operations. The Data & AI Imperative empowers executives, data professionals, and product managers to take control of their AI journey and leverage cutting-edge tools like generative AI, predictive analytics, and machine learning to unlock new growth opportunities.By addressing both the opportunities and challenges posed by AI—including ethics, regulatory compliance, and data privacy—this book offers a comprehensive framework for success in a rapidly evolving technological landscape​​.Target AudienceThe Data & AI Imperative is designed to serve a wide range of professionals who are looking to harness data and AI strategy to drive their businesses forward. The book speaks directly to:- C-suite Executives (CEOs, CMOs, CIOs): Those responsible for guiding the strategic direction of their organizations will find actionable insights for integrating AI strategy and data into business plans that generate measurable growth. This book provides the tools to leverage AI to optimize processes, increase operational efficiency, and create sustainable competitive advantages.- Product Managers and Business Leaders: Those tasked with developing and launching new products or initiatives will benefit from detailed case studies and real-world examples of how AI can be used for ideation, innovation, and product development. The strategies outlined in the book will help them maximize AI’s potential to scale products and services in competitive markets​​.- Data Professionals and Technology Teams: For data scientists, AI engineers, and IT professionals, the book offers an in-depth look at how to build data strategies and deploy AI technologies effectively. Readers will learn how to align data initiatives with larger business objectives, overcome common technical challenges, and ensure ethical, compliant AI deployments​.With insights that are tailored for diverse roles, The Data & AI Imperative is an indispensable guide for anyone involved in shaping the future of their organization through data and AI strategy.Don’t miss out on what the AI strategy experts are raving about! Read what industry leaders are saying and secure your pre-order of The Data & AI Imperative today.And be sure to join the exclusive launch list to secure access to launch events and virtual trainings with Lillian Pierson, where she will discuss the insights behind the book’s early success and provide actionable takeaways for your business. Register now for this limited-edition event series.For media inquiries, interview requests, or review copies, please download the media kit and then contact:Lillian PiersonEmail: lillian@data-mania.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lillianpierson

