Jia He Chinese Restaurant features alacarte Buffets with hand-crafted dishes

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Jia He Chinese Restaurant, guests can go on a culinary journey that features ala carte Buffets with hand-crafted dishes.

Jia He’s Weekend Dim Sum Brunch – 1st Seating

Diners get to immerse themselves with hand-made Dim Sum selections during the weekend.

1 Sept to 31 Oct 2024

*Early Bird Unlimited Dim Sum + 2 Main Dishes + 1 Dessert

1st Seating: 10:45am - 12:45pm

***MIN. 4 ADULTS $28.00++/pax ++ Usual Price: $36.00++***

ADULT

$56.80++/pax (2-3 pax)

CHILD $25.00++/pax (5-12 years old)

Jia He Weekend & Public Holiday Dim Sum Brunch – 2nd Seating

Guests can choose four main course dishes from the menu and unlimited Dim Sum , allowing them to customise their dining experience and try a variety of dishes.

1 Sept to 31 Oct 2024

2nd Seating: 1pm - 3pm

ADULT $38.00++/pax (Min. 4 pax)

ADULT $56.80++/pax (2-3 pax)

CHILD $25.00++/pax (5-12 years old)

Jia He Weekday Lunch Dim Sum Galore Buffet

This buffet is an opportunity for gourmands to taste a wide range of flavours from Dim Sum to choice of three Main Dishes. These main dishes could be Stewed Vermicelli with Live Prawn and Spring Onion in Superior Broth, Roasted Chicken with Golden Garlic and Wok-fried Kurobuta Pork Cube with Wild Mushroom and Chinese Yam.

2 Sept - 31 Oct 2024

MIN. 4 ADULTS $29.80++/Pax , Usual Price at $33.00++

ADULT $49.80++/pax (2-3 pax)

CHILD $23.80++/pax (5-12 years old)

Unlimited Dim Sum Servings + Get to choose 3 Main Dishes + Soup + 2 Desserts

Starts at 11am on Weekdays 1 hr 45 mins / seating

Jia He Dinner Feast ala carte Dinner Buffet

One of the highlights of the Dinner Feast Buffet is that it is specially curated for guests to experience the signature dishes. Some of these dishes include Braised Sea Cucumber with Beancurd and Mushroom in Minced Meat Sauce, Crisp-Fried Prawn

with Black Truffle and Pepper Cream, Pan-fried Iberico Pork Spare Rib with Teriyaki Sauce, Wok-fried Wagyu Beef Cube with Button Mushroom and Fresh Lily Bulb and more.

1 Sept to 31 Oct 2024

*Not valid on public holidays.

**Weekdays Only**

MIN. 4 ADULTS $38.50++/pax Usual Price at $42.80++

**Weekends Only**

MIN. 4 ADULTS $39.50++/pax Usual Price at $42.80++

ADULT $62.80++/pax (2-3 pax)

CHILD $28.80++/pax (5-12 years old)

Mondays to Fridays

Dinner: 6:00pm to 10:00pm (Last Order at 9:00pm)

1 hr 45mins per seating

Saturdays, Sundays & P.H.

1st Seating: 5:30pm to 7:15pm (Last Order at 6:15pm)

2nd Seating: 7:45pm to 9:45pm (Last Order at 8:45pm)

Reservations required for Jia He Chinese Restaurant’s ala carte Buffets.

Terms and Conditions apply.

www.jiahe.com.sg

For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

Email: enquiries@jiahe.com.sg

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

• WhatsApp: 9067 0828 / 8870 8988

• Email: enquiries@jiahe.com.sg

• Website: jiahe.com.sg

• eShop: shop.jiahe.com.sg

