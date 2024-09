Medical Tourism Market Was Worth US$ 17.69 Billion in 2023 and Is Projected to Reach US$ 48.66 Billion by 2032

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ญ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฆ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is poised for significant growth, with its valuation expected to rise from ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ— ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ to an impressive ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ” ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ. This growth trajectory represents a robust compound annual growth rate (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ—% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ. The increasing affordability of medical procedures abroad, coupled with the rising demand for advanced healthcare services in countries with cost-effective options, is driving this market expansion.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/medical-tourism-market Medical tourism has seen a surge in popularity as more individuals seek specialized treatments, surgical procedures, and wellness therapies abroad. Factors contributing to this trend include high-quality care, reduced waiting times, and the opportunity for patients to combine medical treatment with travel. Countries such as Thailand, India, Mexico, and Turkey have emerged as prominent destinations, attracting patients from across the globe for their advanced healthcare infrastructures at competitive costs.The marketโ€™s growth is further bolstered by advancements in telemedicine, improving access to pre- and post-operative care for international patients. ๐"๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐"๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข Fortis Healthcare Ltd.โ€ข Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limitedโ€ข KPJ Healthcare Behardโ€ข Klinikum Medical Linkโ€ข Booking.comโ€ข Agodaโ€ข Lastminute.comโ€ข Expediaโ€ข Hotwireโ€ข Bookmundiโ€ข Skyscannerโ€ข Kiwi.comโ€ข Marriott Internationalโ€ข Jin Jiangโ€ข Hilton Hotelsโ€ข InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)โ€ข Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Inc.โ€ข Accor Groupโ€ข Huazhu Hotels Groupโ€ข Other Prominent Players๐'๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐'๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/medical-tourism-market ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Cosmetic Treatmentโ€ข Dental Treatmentโ€ข Cardiovascular Treatmentโ€ข Orthopedics Treatmentโ€ข Bariatric Surgeryโ€ข Fertility Treatmentโ€ข Ophthalmic Treatmentโ€ข Other Treatments๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ซโ€ข Publicโ€ข Private๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐šo USo Canadao Mexicoโ€ข ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐žo UKo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Belgiumo Spaino Polando Russiao Rest of Europeโ€ข ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œo Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Australia & New Zealando ASEAN๏‚ง Thailand๏‚ง Rest of ASEANo Rest of Asia Pacificโ€ข ๐Œ๐ข๐๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ & ๐€๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š (๐Œ๐„๐€)o UAEo Turkeyo Saudi Arabiao Jordano Rest of MEAโ€ข ๐'๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐šo Argentinao Brazilo Rest of South America 