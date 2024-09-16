Medical Tourism Market Was Worth US$ 17.69 Billion in 2023 and Is Projected to Reach US$ 48.66 Billion by 2032
CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is poised for significant growth, with its valuation expected to rise from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟕.𝟔𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 to an impressive 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟖.𝟔𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This growth trajectory represents a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. The increasing affordability of medical procedures abroad, coupled with the rising demand for advanced healthcare services in countries with cost-effective options, is driving this market expansion.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/medical-tourism-market
Medical tourism has seen a surge in popularity as more individuals seek specialized treatments, surgical procedures, and wellness therapies abroad. Factors contributing to this trend include high-quality care, reduced waiting times, and the opportunity for patients to combine medical treatment with travel. Countries such as Thailand, India, Mexico, and Turkey have emerged as prominent destinations, attracting patients from across the globe for their advanced healthcare infrastructures at competitive costs.
The market’s growth is further bolstered by advancements in telemedicine, improving access to pre- and post-operative care for international patients. Moreover, healthcare providers and governments in key regions are investing in infrastructure and marketing to cater to foreign patients, enhancing the appeal of medical tourism.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
• KPJ Healthcare Behard
• Klinikum Medical Link
• Booking.com
• Agoda
• Lastminute.com
• Expedia
• Hotwire
• Bookmundi
• Skyscanner
• Kiwi.com
• Marriott International
• Jin Jiang
• Hilton Hotels
• InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
• Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Inc.
• Accor Group
• Huazhu Hotels Group
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/medical-tourism-market
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Cosmetic Treatment
• Dental Treatment
• Cardiovascular Treatment
• Orthopedics Treatment
• Bariatric Surgery
• Fertility Treatment
• Ophthalmic Treatment
• Other Treatments
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫
• Public
• Private
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Belgium
o Spain
o Poland
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
Thailand
Rest of ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
o UAE
o Turkey
o Saudi Arabia
o Jordan
o Rest of MEA
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/medical-tourism-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
email us here
+1 888-429-6757
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.