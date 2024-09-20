Aisles Introduces AI-Powered Navigation System 'JACKPOT' for Casinos

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aisles has launched a trial for its new AI system, JACKPOT, which aims to revolutionize the way patrons navigate casinos. The company focuses on enhancing the gambling experience by simplifying navigation in large casino complexes. JACKPOT is designed to help visitors find their way around the complex casino layouts, directing them not only to their favorite games but also to essential amenities like food courts.The system, known as "Joyful and Comprehensive Knowledge Positioning and Optimization Technology," uses real-time data to provide a seamless navigation experience. It divides the casino floor into distinct zones marked by colors: Gold, Red, and Blue. These zones provide valuable insights into the gaming environment, indicating where players have better chances of winning or where certain types of payouts are more frequent. The Gold zones highlight areas with a high frequency of jackpots or larger payouts, providing an opportunity for players who are seeking bigger wins. Red zones signify areas with numerous wins, though typically smaller in amount. Blue zones, on the other hand, show where fewer wins have occurred, offering a different kind of gaming experience. This innovative approach aims to enhance decision-making for players, allowing them to choose areas based on their gaming preferences. Ignacio Rosales , the founder of Aisles, emphasizes the importance of creating an enjoyable and seamless experience for casino guests. The technology's primary goal is to remove the common frustration of getting lost in the often complex and expansive casino environments. By making it easier to find games and tables that match their preferences, JACKPOT ensures that visitors can focus on enjoying their time. The system's real-time guidance is expected to significantly improve the overall casino experience, making it more convenient and tailored to individual preferences.JACKPOT's functionality extends beyond simple navigation. It provides live updates on the availability of table games and slot machines. This feature is particularly useful in busy casinos, where finding an available game can be challenging. By informing patrons of which games and machines are currently available for play, the system aims to improve the flow of traffic on the casino floor. This enhancement not only benefits the players but also contributes to a more efficient operation for the casino itself. The reduced congestion allows for a more comfortable gaming environment, which can potentially lead to higher customer satisfaction and retention.Casinos participating in this trial will play a crucial role in shaping the future of JACKPOT. Feedback collected from these casinos will be invaluable in refining the technology to better meet the needs of both patrons and casino operators. The trial represents a collaborative effort to integrate advanced AI solutions into the gaming industry. Aisles aims to use this feedback to make continuous improvements, ensuring that the system evolves to provide even more value over time. The company sees this as an important step in the ongoing process of merging technology with entertainment, creating experiences that are both innovative and enjoyable.This initiative marks a significant milestone in the application of AI within the gaming industry. The potential for AI to enhance the casino experience opens up new possibilities for the future of gaming. Aisles is at the forefront of this evolution, exploring how technology can be leveraged to create unique and memorable experiences for casino-goers. The trial of JACKPOT is not just about testing a new product; it's about exploring how AI can be used to make entertainment more engaging and accessible. As technology and entertainment continue to intersect, systems like JACKPOT are poised to redefine the standard for what patrons can expect when they visit a casino.Website: https://aisles.app/

