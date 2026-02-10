Vixxar Launches Plant-Based Skincare and Haircare as Global Botanical Beauty Market Heads Toward $2.4B by 2034

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vixxar Cosmetics announces the release of a new botanical skincare products formulation line alongside complementary haircare treatments, entering the plant-based beauty sector as market analysis projects growth from $1,109.7 million in 2024 to $2,394.1 million by 2034.The collection features ingredients including bakuchiol from the babchi plant, kakadu plum extract, and hyaluronic acid derived from plant fermentation processes. Formulations incorporate rosehip oil, jojoba oil, argan oil, and sea buckthorn oil for facial applications. Haircare products utilize coconut-derived cleansers, biotin from millet, hydrolyzed quinoa protein, and saw palmetto extract.Botanical Skincare Powered by Real Plant Actives Vegan skincare products in the range exclude animal-derived ingredients such as honey, beeswax, lanolin, and animal collagen. Plant-based alternatives include candelilla wax as an emollient and collagen derived from wheat and soy proteins. Squalane extracted from olives or sugarcane serves as a hydrating component.The skincare line includes cleansers with coconut-derived surfactants, toners containing rose water and witch hazel, and serums with concentrated botanical actives. Facial oils feature combinations of rosehip, jojoba, marula, and evening primrose oil. Products undergo CO2 extraction, cold pressing, and steam distillation to preserve molecular structure.For those interested in haircare, the collection allows consumers to discover organic hair care formulations designed for scalp and strand health. Shampoos contain shikakai powder from acacia trees and coconut-based cleansing agents. Conditioners incorporate argan oil, coconut oil, and rice protein. Treatment products feature peppermint oil, rosemary extract, aloe vera, and marshmallow root.Plant-Based Haircare for Scalp and StrandsIndustry data indicates that 73.8 percent of anti-aging products in 2018 contained botanical ingredients, representing a 16 percent increase from 2011 levels. The formulations combine multiple botanical actives in synergistic arrangements. Vitamin C pairs with ferulic acid for antioxidant function, while bakuchiol formulations include niacinamide for addressing multiple skin concerns.Products are available for delivery across the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Orders exceeding €85 or $100 qualify for complimentary shipping. Certain formulations, including SPF and acne treatment products, currently face regulatory restrictions for shipment to the United States.The launch reflects consumer demand for ingredient transparency and alignment with ethical manufacturing standards. All products meet vegan and cruelty-free criteria, excluding animal testing throughout development and production processes. Vixxar emphasizes formulation transparency through detailed ingredient disclosures and concentration specifications.About Vixxar CosmeticsVixxar Cosmetics develops science-backed botanical skincare and haircare products for consumers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. The company focuses on vegan formulations that combine plant-derived ingredients with evidence-based research. Vixxar maintains cruelty-free standards across product development and manufacturing processes while providing ingredient transparency and clinical research documentation to support informed consumer decision-making in the plant-based beauty category.Website: https://www.vixxar.com/ Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Leith, London, WC2H 9JQ, United Kingdom

