Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market was Valued at US$ 2,331.3 Million in 2023 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐲𝐧𝐜𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 (𝐑𝐒𝐕) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟑𝟑𝟏.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating it will reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖,𝟏𝟑𝟕.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This robust growth can be attributed to the increasing global prevalence of RSV infections, particularly in infants, young children, and the elderly, as well as advancements in treatment options, including vaccines and antiviral therapies.
RSV is a common respiratory virus that poses a serious health risk, especially to vulnerable populations, including newborns, the immunocompromised, and older adults. Over the past few years, the demand for effective diagnostics, vaccines, and treatments has surged, driven by heightened awareness and the development of novel therapeutic solutions.
The market's expansion is further supported by increasing government initiatives aimed at controlling RSV infections, as well as growing investments in research and development by pharmaceutical companies. The emergence of promising vaccines and ongoing clinical trials is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the RSV treatment landscape.
Key players in the RSV market are actively engaged in the development and commercialization of new products, which is expected to fuel competitive dynamics and drive further market growth in the coming years.
• AbbVie, Inc.
• AstraZeneca PLC
• Atea Pharmaceuticals
• Bausch Health Companies Inc.
• Celltrion Inc.
• Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
• Gilead Sciences, Inc.
• GlaxoSmithKline PLC
• Johnson & Johnson's
• mAbxience
• Medivir AB
• Merck Co., Inc.
• Pfizer Inc.
• ReViral Ltd.
• Sanofi
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐒𝐕 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: Increasing incidences of RSV infections globally, especially in high-risk groups.
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Development of innovative RSV vaccines and therapies.
𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: Strengthening immunization programs to combat RSV infections.
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Pharmaceutical companies accelerating R&D efforts for new treatments.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Ribavirin
• Synagis
• Virazole
• Palivizumab
• Riba Tab
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦
• Oral
• Injectable
• Inhaler
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Immune prophylaxis
• Supportive care
• Antiviral Medications
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Hospital pharmacies
• Drug Stores
• Retail pharmacies
• Clinics
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
