Drivers are advised of an extended lane closure on Highway 7 between Murray Street and Stave Lake Street as crews address emergency utility work.
Highway 7 will continue to be reduced to single-lane-alternating traffic between Murray and Stave Lake streets fromnow through to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.
A detour is available via Stave Lake Rd to Dewdney Trunk Road to Cedar Street. Watch for traffic control and expect delays. A construction-zone speed limit will be in effect. Drivers must obey all signage and traffic-control personnel.
Drivers can expect delays and should plan extra time or choose an alternative route. For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/
https://news.gov.bc.ca/31721
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Single-lane-alternating traffic extended on Highway 7 near Mission
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.