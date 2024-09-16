Drivers are advised of an extended lane closure on Highway 7 between Murray Street and Stave Lake Street as crews address emergency utility work.

Highway 7 will continue to be reduced to single-lane-alternating traffic between Murray and Stave Lake streets from now through to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.

A detour is available via Stave Lake Rd to Dewdney Trunk Road to Cedar Street. Watch for traffic control and expect delays. A construction-zone speed limit will be in effect. Drivers must obey all signage and traffic-control personnel.

Drivers can expect delays and should plan extra time or choose an alternative route. For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/