Minister Dion George: Presidential Climate Change Commission meeting

Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Climate Commission,

Commissioners Present,

Representatives of different constituencies,

Distinguished Guests,

Colleagues - Good Morning

It is an honor to address this important meeting. Let me take this opportunity to commend the work done by the Presidential Climate Change Commission and assure you of my support as we continue to work together in the Government of National Unity.

Colleagues, we are bearing witness to the escalating consequences of climate change. The frequency and severity of extreme weather events, from devastating floods to scorching heat waves and prolonged droughts, are a stark reminder that we are in a race against time. Fragmented efforts are no longer sufficient; we must unite across all sectors and levels of society to confront what is an existential threat.

The timely release of the State of Climate Action report, shortly after the President signed the landmark Climate Change Act, marks a crucial turning point in our national response. The report highlights the reality of climate change's impact on South African lives and lays out a clear roadmap for improved coordination across all levels of government - a necessity if we are to face this crisis head-on.

The report's stark findings that funding from both the public and private sector towards achieving climate goals has fallen short of global requirements must serve as a wake-up call. The threat of climate change undermining our hard-won development gains is real. We need a united front, with increased investment and collaboration if we are to achieve our objectives. It is only through strategic partnerships – with civil society, academia, business, and labour – that we can mount an effective response.

As the report aptly identifies, fragmented responsibilities across sectors have hindered our ability to respond effectively. This underscores the urgent need for the Climate Change Act to become operational to enable a unified and coordinated approach in our response to climate change.

The Act reinforces our pledge to the global community that we are committed to work towards a low-carbon South Africa while balancing the urgent need for development. It also guarantees that South Africa will remain a responsible member of the global community and contribute meaningfully to the effort to curb global warming.

Crucially, the Act ensures the continued operation of the Presidential Climate Commission as a vital advisory body which is now formalized under the Public Finance Management Act. While the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment retains responsibility for policy planning and regulation, the Commission will continue to play its invaluable role in providing expert guidance and oversight. Since my appointment in early July, I have had several engagements with the Commission and am impressed at the depth and scope of the work they have delivered thus far. It is truly a world class effort.

The formal establishment of the Commission underscores the vital role of multi-stakeholder engagement in effective climate governance. It provides the requisite platform for ongoing dialogue and ensures that the principles of a Just Transition remain at the heart of our climate strategy.

Another cornerstone of the Climate Change Act is the introduction of a financial cost for carbon pollution, which will serve as a powerful mechanism to equitably incentivize emission reductions across all sectors. This approach seeks to strike a balance between environmental protection and economic prosperity which will facilitate a shift towards a greener economy while protecting jobs and fostering a low-carbon society.

South Africa's path to a sustainable and green future hinges on access to scaled-up, predictable finance, particularly grant and concessional funding. Such support will unlock crucial investments, mitigate risks, and cultivate a thriving environment for clean technologies.

In compliance with the Paris Agreement rulebook, we are also preparing our Biennial Transparency Report, which will be submitted by 31 December 2024. This report will enhance our reporting capabilities to the UNFCCC and demonstrate our commitment to transparency and accountability on the global stage.

Additionally, we have released the draft Sectoral Emission Targets (SETs) for public comment. These targets, which underpin the implementation of our Nationally Determined Contributions, are informed by comprehensive sectoral Policies and Measures. This ensures that climate mitigation becomes an integral part of government planning and performance monitoring.

Lastly, South Africa's sophisticated greenhouse gas emissions monitoring system has been instrumental in shaping our Carbon Tax regime. We are now taking steps to integrate this system with the tracking of carbon budgets and mitigation plans mandated by the Climate Change Act. This comprehensive approach will further strengthen the Monitoring and Evaluation framework for South Africa's climate actions.

Colleagues, the trials before us are immense, but our collective resolve is greater. The future of a resilient and low-carbon South Africa rests on our shoulders. It is incumbent upon each and every one of us to stand alongside the government of national unity in driving a unified national climate response.

Thank you.

