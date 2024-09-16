Commission for Gender Equality engages with stakeholders on findings and recommendations contained in report on state of maternity and neonatal healthcare in Eastern Cape, 17 Sept

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in the Eastern Cape province will hold a stakeholder engagement to discuss findings and recommendations contained in its investigative report on “State of maternity and neonatal healthcare in the Eastern Cape Province”

In the financial year 2023/2024, the CGE invited seven Eastern Cape hospitals to public investigative hearings to assess the state of healthcare services. These hearings are as a result of the aforementioned report which the Commission believes need to be communicated with various stakeholders in order to ensure the implementation of the recommendations.

It is against this backdrop also taking into consideration the worrying situation in some of these hospitals that the Commission invites you to this stakeholder engagement.

The stakeholder engagement is scheduled as follows:

Date: 17 September 2024

Time: 09H00 – 13h00

Venue: Garden Court East London Hotel

RSVP: Babalwa Dicks. Babalwa@cge.org.za or 043 7223489.

Media enquiries:

Javu Baloyi (CGE Spokesperson)

Email: Javu@cge.org.za

