Commission for Gender Equality conducts Public Investigative Gender Transformation Hearings in the functioning of the Thuthuzela Care Centres in Eastern Cape, 18 Sept

In accordance with the powers outlined in the Commission for Gender Equality Act 39 of 1996 and the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will conduct Public Investigative Gender Transformation Hearings in the functioning of the Thuthuzela Care Centres (TCCs) in the Eastern Cape Province.

The aim of this investigation is to unearth and address the identified deficiencies and ensure that Thuthuzela Care Centres fulfil their intended role in supporting gender-based violence (GBV) victims and survivors.

The details of the hearing are as follows:

Date:  18 September 2024
Time: 09H00-17h00
Venue:  
RSVP: Sello Molekwa, Sello@cge.org.za or 066 165 9163

Media enquiries:
Contact Person: Javu Baloyi (Spokesperson)
Cell: 083 579 3306

