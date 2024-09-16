Collection of accreditations for Africa Aerospace and Defence
With 3 days to go to the 12th edition of the much-anticipated Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD), exhibitors, trade visitors and members of the media whose online application have been approved, are urged to collect their accreditation as follows:
Venue: AFB Waterkloof Officers Mess 378-Jr, Waterkloof, Centurion
Time: 08:00 to 17:00 (every day including weekends)
NB: Without an accreditation card, members of the media will not be permitted into the venue on Tuesday, 17 September 2024 to attend a Media Briefing to kickstart AAD2024 hosted by the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga.
The premier trade exhibition and air show is taking place from 18 - 24 September 2024 at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion.
Public parking will be available at Gate 5 in Pierre Van Ryneveld and is free.
For media enquiries contact:
Takalani Chipane
Marketing and Communications Manager
Mobile: +27 84 8403215
Email: marketingcomms@aadexpo.co.za
