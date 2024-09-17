Automation Workz bets on Michigan expansion of Data Centers with 3-month Internet of Things Certification Training

Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO

Michigan legislators are discussing bills to provide a tax exemption for data centers with the goal of attracting data center investments.

Michigan EV battery and semiconductor factories will accelerate the need for data centers. Automation Workz created a 3-month course to groom Data Technicians to staff data centers before jobs arrive.” — Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO,

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 1993, the Internet has made ‘Data the new gold’ as 17 billion connected devices are projected to produce around 79.4 zettabytes (ZB) of data by 2025. 1 ZB is equivalent to 1 trillion gigabytes (1,000,000,000,000 GB) or in this case 79.4 trillion gigabytes. The number of devices connecting to the internet has doubled since 2019 while the use of data from IoT devices, according to Dataprot.net, has increased 6 times during the same period.While Michigan, home to the automotive industry, is investing in large factories, the number of data centers has not kept up with the new factory developments. Michigan has 52 data centers whereas Ohio has 160 and Illinois has 150. Both states are small compared to Virginia, Texas and California, which have 475, 282 and 281 data centers, respectively. Ironically, the states, with the largest number of data centers, are high-tech growth states.Michigan legislators are discussing a series of bills to provide a tax exemption for data centers, that purchase new equipment every 12- 18 months with the goal of attracting data center investments and increasing high-tech worker employment. Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO of Automation Workz , a data assessment and tech certification firm that provides workforce development funded AI & Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), Network Engineering and Tech Project Management training, is praying the bills pass. She emphatically states, “The advanced computing ecosystem has been a cornerstone of U.S. competitiveness for decades. I am glad that Michigan has decided it needs to become data tech-forward.”Data Technicians, as highlighted in the Wall Street Journal, earn 6-figure incomes.“Data Technician jobs are in high-demand in regions where data centers are located. I am excited to continually leapfrog low-income residents into six-figure income positions. We built the Automation Workz’s Internet of Things (IoT) course to include skills needed in data centers - big data, Python coding, Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning , computer networking and cybersecurity," states Ida Byrd-Hill.BIOIda Byrd-Hill is CEO of Automation Workz, a tech reskilling firm training front-liners, increasing their average annual salaries from $31,200 to $67,250. Our top graduate is earning $166,000 annually. Ida is a Director of Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce and a member of the CEO Talent Council.Ida is a two-time college dropout, who eventually returned to complete her Bachelor’s in Economics from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and an MBA at the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University specializing in Strategy/ People Management. Ida strives to help young people persist in their post-secondary journey and turn their passions into tech prosperity. She is the author of nine books, including her upcoming book, Level Up. ent. https://www.autoworkz.org

