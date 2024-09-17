Advanced Chip Packaging Global Market 2024 To Reach $24.9 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 18.3%

Advanced Chip Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advanced chip packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.51 billion in 2023 to $12.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the demand for smaller, more powerful consumer electronics, the rise of mobile devices and smartphones, the growth of high-speed data networks, increasing automotive electronics, and the evolution of computing needs.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Advanced Chip Packaging Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The advanced chip packaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $24.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the proliferation of 5G technology, the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the expansion of wearable technology.

Growth Driver Of The Advanced Chip Packaging Market

The growing demand for consumer electronic devices is expected to propel the growth of the advanced chip packaging market going forward. A consumer electronic device is electronic equipment intended for everyday use, typically in private homes. With the expansion of the internet and wireless networks and the demand for devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, there is a growing demand for consumer electronics. Advanced chip packaging technologies enable the integrating multiple functions into compact designs, crucial for high-performance consumer electronics. These packaging technologies enhance processing power, efficiency, and heat dissipation, supporting the development of feature-rich, compact devices.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Advanced Chip Packaging Market Trends?

Key players in the advanced chip packaging market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc, Henkel Group, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Lam Research Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Onsemi, Amkor Technology, Nordson Corporation, Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., ChipMOS Technologies Inc., SUSS MicroTec SE, EV Group, Indium Corporation, Palomar Technologies, Brewer Science Inc., MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, Universal Instruments Corporation, CHIPBOND Technology Corporation.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Advanced Chip Packaging Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the advanced chip packaging market are developing advanced chip-scale package technology to enhance semiconductor device performance, miniaturization, and reliability. Chip scale package (CSP) technology is an integrated circuit (IC) packaging technology where the package is almost the same size as the semiconductor chip itself.

How Is The Global Advanced Chip Packaging Market Segmented?

1) By Packaging: Ball Grid Array (BGA), Quad Flat Package (QFP), Chip Scale Package (CSP), Wafer-Level Chip Scale Package (WLCSP)

2) By Technology: Five-Dimensional (5D) Packaging, Three-Dimensional (3D) Packaging, Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging, Flip-Chip Packaging, System-In-Package Solutions

3) By End-Use Industry: Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Advanced Chip Packaging Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the advanced chip packaging market in 2023. The regions covered in the advanced chip packaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Advanced Chip Packaging Market Definition

Advanced chip packaging refers to the advanced processes and technologies used to encapsulate and connect semiconductor devices (chips) to their external environment, which are commonly found within electronic devices. Advanced packaging provides design flexibility, allowing for the creation of unique solutions tailored to specific applications and performance needs.

Advanced Chip Packaging Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global advanced chip packaging market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Advanced Chip Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on advanced chip packaging market size, advanced chip packaging market drivers and trends, advanced chip packaging market major players, advanced chip packaging competitors' revenues, advanced chip packaging market positioning, and advanced chip packaging market growth across geographies. The advanced chip packaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

