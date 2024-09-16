Minister Tanangada opens PPCs and Directors’ conference in Honiara

The Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Services (MPNSCS), Hon. Jimson Tanangada today (16 September 2024) opened the one-week conference of the Provincial Police Commanders and departmental directors of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Rove Police Headquarters in Honiara.

The Conference is being attended by all Provincial Police Commanders from all the provinces and Honiara City, and departmental directors from the RSIPF Headquarters in Rove. The PPCs and Directors conference will close on 20 September 2024.

The main focus of the conference is to collectively review, develop and align work plans of the RSIPF’s Annual Business Plan 2024 and RSIPF Strategic Direction 2021-2025 with the theme, ‘Embracing the RSIPF through capability and capacity development for a peaceful Solomon Islands’.

Minister Tanangada said, “This gathering serve as a platform for Provincial Police Commanders and Directors to engage in meaningful discussions, share updates, and develop strategic operational work plans that will guide our efforts in alignment with the RSIPF’s Annual Business Plan.”

Hon Tanangada said the key areas the conference will focus on are:

National Security and Border Security Strategy Updates: We will review the implementation plans, including timelines, to ensure that we have the necessary resources and capabilities to support these vital initiatives. The importance of our national security cannot be overstated; it is an integral component of ensuring stability within our borders and enhancing our role within the wider Pacific region. Assessment of the Recent National General Election 2024: I wish to express my sincere gratitude for the successful execution of the large-scale security operations during the election period. Your professionalism and dedication have not gone unnoticed, and they significantly bolster the foundations of our democracy and regional credibility. Formalizing Operational Work Plans: It is essential that your individual and collective work plans align with both the recent portfolio updates and the GNUT Government’s Policy Statement for the RSIPF. This alignment will reinforce our commitment to upholding the law and cultivating a safe environment for all citizens.

“As leaders within the RSIPF, you hold a pivotal role in implementing the strategic frameworks we develop here. The success of your work directly contributes to a more secure Solomon Islands and, by extension, a more stable region,” Mr. Tanangada said.

“In an increasingly interconnected world, our national security efforts contribute significantly to broader regional and global security objectives. In light of the challenges we have faced, including unprecedented crises that have impacted our economy, I encourage you to apply innovative approaches in your planning. Utilize our limited resources efficiently and creatively to strengthen your core mandates and improve policing standards across the nation.”

“Collaboration is vital. I urge you to work together, guided by the tenets of our Constitution and the Police Act, to achieve our shared objectives. By the conclusion of this conference, I hope you will leave equipped with the knowledge, skills, and strategies necessary to fulfill our commitments to the Solomon Islands and its people.”

Mr. Tanangada said, “I extend my heartfelt thanks to each of you for your unwavering dedication to safeguarding our communities. Your commitment to the security of our nation plays a crucial role in ensuring peace and stability throughout the Solomon Islands.

Right RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau and some members of the Executive during the official opening program

Some of the Directors who attend the conference

Some of the PPCs who attend the conference

