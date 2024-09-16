Submit Release
Gov’t begins review to re-establish Public Works Department (PWD)

The Government through the Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID) is progressing the re-establishment of the Public Works Department (PWD).

The Minister for Infrastructure Development, Hon. Manasseh Maelanga informed Parliament last week that Ministerial Officials are carrying out a review and assessment to ensure a workable and sustainable PWD.

It is anticipated the scope of the revived Public Works Department (PWD) will include planning, constructing, and maintaining public infrastructure such as roads, bridges, drainage systems, and public buildings.

“It will oversee minor project design, implementation, and quality control and will also be responsible for regular maintenance, emergency infrastructure response, and collaborating with other ministries, communities, and development partners to support our infrastructure up keep,” Maelanga said.

In addition, the review will develop sustainable practices, transparent financial management, and build capacity within its workforce.

There will be notable distinctions between minor and major works including the capacity of PWD that will be based in Honiara and the Provinces.

This critical review carefully develop a concept for Cabinet and Parliament approval when completed.

Ends///

 

 

