CSSI Deputy Commissioner attends JICA Knowledge Co-Creation Programs

The Deputy Commissioner Administration of Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Mr. Christopher Bwekulyi, over the weekend travel to Japan to attend the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Knowledge Co-Creation Program from 09 September to 10 October 2024.

The Program targets Criminal justice officials and practitioners (police, prosecution, judiciary, corrections, probation, parole and other relevant agencies) involved in the treatment of offenders.

The theme of the program is, ‘Preventing Inmate Abuse and Corruption in Correctional Facilities: Fostering a Rehabilitative Prison Environment’.

The program implementation are part of the Official Development Assistance by the Japanese Government based on bilateral agreement between relevant Governments and Agencies.

Deputy Commissioner Bwekulyi acknowledge JICA for the opportunity given to CSSI to attend this important program, and it’s relevancy to our current correctional business.

This program is fully funded by the Japanese government through JICA.

Ends//

CSSI Press