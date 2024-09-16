CPLT handover POM Kits and Detectors to CSSI

The China Police Liaison Team (CPLT), through Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have recently handed over most needed equipment’s to Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI).

The equipment’s handed over to Corrections are; the Public Order Management equipment’s for the CSSI Emergency Response Group and Walk-Through Metal Detectors for Rove Central Correctional Centre.

In highlighting the assistance, the China Police Liaison Team Commissioner Mr. Zhao Jinyong stressed that the PRC is proud to facilitate this support to the Correctional Services Solomon Islands (CSSI).

“I’m very happy to assist Corrections with these most needed items and looking forward to continue support and maintain this cordial relationship going forward”.

RSIPF Deputy Commissioner Mr Ian Vaevaso, highlights the importance of this most needed items in Corrections, and these will strengthen and boost the CSSI operational capability and capacity in both static and dynamic.

Meanwhile, CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau also highlights the organization’s gratitude to the China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) and the government and the people of China for the great support and assistance.

“Thank you and thank you, CPLT Commissioner and your Team members here in Solomon Islands for facilitating this support from the government and people of China. On behalf of the Correctional Service Solomon Islands Executive members and the SI government, we would like to acknowledge and thank you for the Partnership we have built”.

“The partnership is crucial, given the unexpected need that have resulted from the recent situation we have experienced as such the recent unrest and riots, and this is a challenge for Corrections given the limited resources we have, therefore, we request support from PRC, to which we are now witnessing today”, says Forau.

CPLT Commissioner Mr. Zhao Jinyong handing over the ERG POM Kits to CSSI Commissioner Mr. Mactus Forau as witness by RSIPF Deputy Commissioner Ian Vaevaso

CPLT Commissioner Mr. Zhao Jinyong chats with CSSI Commissioner Mr. Mactus Forau, CSSI Deputy Commissioner Operation Mr. Michael Nagu and RSIPF Deputy Commissioner Mr. Ian Vaevaso after the handing over ceremony.

End. ///

CSSI Press