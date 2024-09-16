Four Correctional Officers Promoted

Four Correctional Officers of Correctional Service Solomon Islands recently received their promotion from the Commissioner of Correctional Service Mr. Mactus Forau during the Commissioners Parade at Rove Correctional Headquarters, Honiara.

Commissioner Forau is pleased to announce the promotion of a Sergeant to Senior Sergeant and three Correctional Officers promote to the rank of Sergeant.

The newly promoted Correctional Officers are; Sergeant Steven Sero now promoted to the rank of Senior Sergeant, and three Correctional Officers that promote to the rank of Sergeant are; Charles Gaily, Gabriel Samani, and Willie Waiwori.

Commissioner says, your promotions are challenging as you move on to another level in your carrier path in driving CSSI forward as per expectations.

“I am confident in your abilities and commitment to perform your mandated responsibilities in the organization and the units you served under”.

“Your promotions are significant for Correctional Service and the people of Solomon Islands. The future of CSSI is vested on your shoulders and I as your Commissioner would like to say that the commitments and performances you display moves all of you to the next step in your carrier”

“Leadership comes with responsibilities, responsibilities comes with challenges but as a team we can strive and achieve our goals together”, says Forau.

Congratulations and all the best in your promotion and future carrier.

Senior Sergeant Steven Sero from the Correctional Service Academy received his promotion from CSSI Commissioner.

Sergeant Gabriel Samani from Correctional Service Academy received his new appointment from CSSI Commissioner

CSSI Press