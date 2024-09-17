Global Banking Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Banking Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The banking customer relationship management (CRM) software market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.13 billion in 2023 to $15.40 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for self-service banking, increasing demand for automated customer insights software, increasing demand for cloud solutions, increasing demand by funding research and development initiatives, and rising desire for improved customer service.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Banking Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The banking customer relationship management (CRM) software market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $29.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising product demand from small and medium-sized businesses, growing, competitors in the customer relationship management (CRM) software industry, increasing use of internet banking, increasing digitalization of the banking sector, and rising popularity of mobile banking

Growth Driver Of The Banking Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market

The growing online banking services are expected to propel the growth of the banking customer relationship management (CRM) software market going forward. Online banking is a convenient and efficient way for customers to manage their finances and perform various banking transactions electronically through their bank's secure online platform. The prominence of online banking is rising due to convenience, security, and easy access to a wide range of financial services. The banking CRM software manages and analyzes customer interactions and data across digital channels, providing enhanced customer service, personalized experiences, and improved operational efficiency.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Banking Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Growth?

Key players in the banking customer relationship management (CRM) software market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Fiserv Inc., Infor Global Solutions, Sage Group, Genesys Cloud Services Inc., HubSpot Inc., Zoho Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Temenos AG, Acidaes Solutions Private Limited (CRMNEXT), Creatio, SAP SE, Doxim Inc., SugarCRM Inc., Kapture CX, NexJ Systems Inc., Leadsquared Inc., Claritysoft LLC, Liferay Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Banking Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the banking customer relationship management (CRM) software market are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the efficiency of transaction dispute management for banks. Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into transaction dispute management can significantly boost efficiency for banks by automating the detection and resolution of disputes. AI algorithms analyze transaction data to identify patterns and anomalies, enabling quicker and more accurate identification of fraudulent activities or errors.

How Is The Global Banking Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Segmented?

1) By Offering: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Customer Service, Customer Experience Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Analytics, Marketing Automation, Salesforce Automation, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Banking Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market

North America was the largest region in the banking customer relationship management (CRM) software market in 2023. The regions covered in the banking customer relationship management (CRM) software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Banking Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Definition

Banking customer relationship management (CRM) software is a specialized system designed to help financial institutions manage their interactions with current and potential customers. This software enables banks to streamline and enhance customer service, improve customer retention, and drive sales growth by centralizing and analyzing customer data.

The Banking Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on banking customer relationship management (CRM) software market size, banking customer relationship management (CRM) software market drivers and trends, banking customer relationship management (CRM) software market major players, banking customer relationship management (CRM) software competitors' revenues, banking customer relationship management (CRM) software market positioning, and banking customer relationship management (CRM) software market growth across geographies. The banking customer relationship management (CRM) software market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

