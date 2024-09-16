PHILIPPINES, September 16 - Press Release

September 15, 2024 Statement of Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino on the news report that BRP Teresa Magbanua has left Escoda Shoal, and has returned to port "Tama lang na magpahinga muna at magpagamot ang crew ng BRP Teresa Magbanua, saludo po tayo sa kabayanihan nila. Kailangan ding i-repair muna ang barko. Subalit dapat ay pag-aralang may barko na pumalit sa BRP Teresa Magbanua upang maipagpatuloy ang ating presensya sa ating Exclusive Economic Zone."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.