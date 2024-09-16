Submit Release
News Search

There were 142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,561 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino on the news report that BRP Teresa Magbanua has left Escoda Shoal, and has returned to port

PHILIPPINES, September 16 - Press Release
September 15, 2024

Statement of Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino on the news report that BRP Teresa Magbanua has left Escoda Shoal, and has returned to port

"Tama lang na magpahinga muna at magpagamot ang crew ng BRP Teresa Magbanua, saludo po tayo sa kabayanihan nila. Kailangan ding i-repair muna ang barko. Subalit dapat ay pag-aralang may barko na pumalit sa BRP Teresa Magbanua upang maipagpatuloy ang ating presensya sa ating Exclusive Economic Zone."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino on the news report that BRP Teresa Magbanua has left Escoda Shoal, and has returned to port

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more