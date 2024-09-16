TMC Technologies Announces Launch, Sale, and Delivery of its FlexSat™ Product Line

TMC Technologies FlexSat™ TMC Technologies

FAIRMON, WV, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TMC Technologies (TMC), a leading small business innovator in advanced technology solutions, is proud to announce it has achieved a significant milestone with the creation, sale, and delivery of its revolutionary FlexSat™ product."When I began this company, I always envisioned TMC delivering innovative products like FlexSat™, marking this milestone a significant achievement in our company's mission," TMC President and CEO Wade Linger said. "We have continuously invested in research and development throughout the years, and thanks to the thought leadership and vision of TMC's Vice President of Federal Civilian Division Programs, Denise Lindsey, and execution led by our Chief Engineer and Director of our Commercial Department, Dr. Scott Zemerick, our commercial department is now thriving. I couldn't be more thrilled!"The FlexSat™ product line joins TMC's Small Satellite Digital Twin ( SSDT™ ) as a complementary product designed to provide a cost-effective hybrid digital environment for satellite development, testing, and experimentation. FlexSat™ offers a customizable, phased delivery approach featuring non-proprietary, interchangeable components and open-source software, ensuring seamless integration and immediate functionality. Since its launch, the flagship product has been sold and delivered to multiple private industry and government customers. Its targeted customers include educational institutions, research organizations, government agencies, and commercial space and satellite companies."The TMC FlexSat™ unit validates the hard work and dedication of Scott (Zemerick) and his team," Lindsey said. "We believe the TMC FlexSat™ product line will transform the satellite industry by providing an adaptable and low-cost solution for a wide range of customers and programs. I'm excited to expand this product line and look forward to supporting our current and future customers."Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Jeff Edgell stated the TMC FlexSat™ product reaffirms the company's mission to provide the right people who can deliver the right solutions at the right time."We specialize in developing and delivering innovative solutions that streamline and secure our nation's assets, both on Earth and in Space," Edgell said. "The TMC FlexSat™ exemplifies our mission and unyielding desire to shape a brighter future."For more information, please contact John Dahlia at TMC Technologies at (304) 276-3161 or by email at john.dahlia@tmctechnologies.com.

